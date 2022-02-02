Jan. 23-29
Land transfers
Jan. 24
Faye M. Shively to Brendan Seals, 835 N. Quincy Ave., $70,000 to $70,500.
John A. Sholes and Rose E. Sholes to Natasha Witt, 137 Lincoln Ave., $75,000 to $75,500.
Michael Mahaffey to Davie Calhoun, 10989 117th St., $208,000 to $208,500.
Paul Glenn Cremer Estate to Jaylan M. Jones, 1309 Casper Drive, $160,000 to $160,500.
Jan. 25
Kyle D. Sorenson to Megan Marie Black and Zachary Alan Campion, 2 Schwartz Drive, $201,000 to $201,500.
Martin Schmidt and Jennifer Schmidt to Radiant Candle Company, 254 Fairview Ave., $67,000 to $67,500.
Jan. 26
Derek Gates and Claudia Gates to Yolanda Victoria, 206 N. Benton St., $60,000 to $60,500.
Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB4 to Lori Dianne Beadles, 303 Wilson St., Blakesburg, $51,000 to $51,500.
Cousins Realty to Yolanda Victoria, 101 N. Moore St., $55,000 to $55,500.
Jan. 27
Daniel D. Hall and Chelsea R. Hall to Barbara Hoover, 1533 Swanson Ave., $105,000 to $105,500.
Timothy Wright and Adrian Anast to Troy Stevens and Corey Stevens, 18832 Soap Creek Road, $215,000 to $215,500.
Jan. 28
Triple L&G LLC to Gilbert Lathrop, 2123 Roemer Ave., $100,000 to $100,500.
Ottumwa Medical Clinic Inc. to RCHP-Ottumwa LLC, 1009 Pennsylvania Ave., $650,000 to $650,500.
James Todd Fiscella and Angela Lynn Fiscella to Brenda Rogers, 501 E. Alta Vista Ave., $215,000 to $215,500.
Derek W. Gates and Claudia M. Gates to Raymond Castellanos, 357 McLean St., $39,000 to $39,500.
Gregory P. Vannucci Revocable Trust (dated July 18, 2012) to Francis E. Whitten, 326 Minneopa Ave., $106,900 to $107,400.
City of Eddyville to Brad McKeag and Jessica McKeag, 204 S. Sixth St., $1,200 to $1,700.
Timothy B. Howell Jr. and Danielle M. Howell to Robel T. Gebrezgabiher, 233 S. Adella St., $81,000 to $81,500.
Jamie-Lyn Hinton to Rigoberto Leon, 907 M Ave., Kalona, $20,000 to $20,500.