Marriages
Jan. 23
Diana Rosa Mena Leal of Ottumwa to Evelyn Janeth Ruan Gonzalez, Ottumwa.
Land transfers
Jan. 25
Kevin Eugene Carlberg and Crystal Carlberg to Melissa Spurgeon and Matt Spurgeon, 605 High St., Eldon, $55,000 to $55,500.
The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Wendy L. Bacon, 125 N. Cooper Ave., $45,000 to $45,500.
Gary L. and Lisa A. Collins to Michael L. Collins, 844 S. Ward St., $47,500 to $48,000.
Jan. 26
Troy P. Lusk and Debra S. Docekal-Lusk to Victor Botello, 3 Sussex Place, $168,000 to $168,500.
Kathryn L. Jaske Gardner, trustee, to Nathan and Michalynn Lechtenbreg, 901 E. Highland Ave., $167,000 to $167,500.
Jan. 27
Ottumwa Properties, Inc., to James Aaron Hoover and Whitnee ReaKay Ashby, 1037 S. Madison Ave., $60,000 to $60,500.
Jose A. and Martha E. Soto to Jonathan and Justin Price, 325 Tacoma Ave., $52,000 to $52,500.
Sandra Lynn Archer Estate to Tyler M. Bookin-Nosbisch and Brittaney Cain, 444 S. Schuyler St., $61,000 to $61,500.
Jan. 28
The Bank of New York Mellon, formerly known as The Bank of New York as successor to JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as trustee for Asset Backed Funding Corporation, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2004-AHL1, by its attorney in fact NewRez, LLC, formerly known as New Penn Financial, LLC, d.b.a. Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing by its attorney-in-fact PHH Mortgage Corporation, successor by merger to Owen Loan Servicing, LLC, to Thousand Keys Acquisitions 2a, LLC, 319 N. McLean St., $16,100 to $16,600.
Jan. 29
Kristy Sue Adkins, f.k.a. Kristy Sue LaPoint, to Lori R. Rowland, 221 S. Ward St., $97,000 to $97,500.
Chris Haganman and Megan Haganman to Jonathan K. Behrle and Heather Behrle, Parcel 002193610301000, 002192540300000, 002192630349020 and 002192630351020, $270,000 to $270,500.