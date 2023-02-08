Jan. 29-Feb. 4
Marriages
Rine Anjerok to Carlson P Anjen
Karen Valeska Maldonado Mejia to Mario Rene Perez Mejia
Cassondra Lacene Grim to Michael Austin Baxter
Kaylee Lillian Garcia to Kenyada Martis McCraven
Land transfers
Jan. 30
Gary L Hagedon Estate to Brenda S. Hagedon, 512 Shaul Ave.
Susan A. Randall to P&M Properties, 302 N. Forrest Ave., $1 (sheriff deed).
Jessica M. Ragen and Wesley E. Ragen to Axel R. Botello Montanez, 1304 Chester Ave., and 1308 Chester Ave.
Blaine A. Sylvester to Christopher R. Swope and Paula I. Swope, 432 N. Van Buren Ave., $62,000.
Earc T. Pilcher to Triple T Properties, 613 Lamborn St., 414 S. Ward St., and 426 Burrhus St.
Estifanos T. Haile to Church of God Prophecy, 121 E. Court St., $70,000.
Mike Richards to Micah J. Washington, 729 Wabash Ave., $67,000.
Barbara J. Kiple Estate to Carol S. Guiter, 1405 N. Jefferson Ave. Unit 3, $145,000.
Jerry H. Brisendine and Teresa M. Brisendine to Allan Thompson, 422 E. Maple Ave., $122,500.
Jan. 31
LL Franck & Company to Ramanee M. Pope, 10 Silverwood Drive, $110,000.
Bridge View Center Inc. to City of Ottumwa, ground on Church St.
Patricia Headley to Adam T. Headley, 506 N. Ash St., $55,000 (contract).
Carolyn Barnett to Albert L. Barwick, 1335 N. Elm St., Apt. 219, $61,000.
Richard Headley to Teresa Headley, 611 E. Court St.
Feb. 1
Espy Tuttle to Tara Simms, 1623 Mowrey Ave., $83,500.
Edward J. Miller and Debra K. Miller to Jaden A. Genners, 1803 West St., $135,000 (contract).
Grace E. Wessel Estate to Nikole Moore, ground in Wapello County, $1,500.
Feb. 2
William E. Payne Estate to Willie Lewis, 445 N. Pocahontas St., $14,500.
Kerri Cook to Kenneth L. Cook and Elisabeth E. Cook, 2598 Little Soap Road, Bloomfield.
Corey L. Jacobs to Idaho Housing & Finance Association, 835 S. Ransom St., $94,850 (sheriff deed)
James Morford Estate to Gary Short, 210 Clem St., $20,500.
Jeremy Mathews and Ronnie C. Mathews to Bank of New York Mellon, 10612 Rutledge Road, $66,300 (sheriff deed).
Feb. 3
William H. Voss and Teresa Voss to William H. Voss and Teresa Voss, ground in Wapello County.
William H. Voss and Teresa Voss to Calvin L. Van Genderen and Amy L. Van Genderen, ground in Wapello County, $110,000 (contract).
Executive Development LLC and B&S Partner to Donald Sly and Ashley Sly, 223 N. Madison Ave.
Donald Sly and Ashley Sly to F&B Properties LLC, 223 N. Madison Ave., $180,000.
Jerry L. Potts and Julia M. Potts to Candice S. Downing, 601 Church St., Eldon, $103,500.
