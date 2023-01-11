Jan. 1-6
Marriages
Angela Sue Olson to Tyler Joseph Savage
Sofia Abigail Alarcon Sandoval to Elmer Enoc Montejo Aviles
Land transfers
Jan. 3
Larry D. Major and Shirley J. Major to Livingstones Properties LLC, 410 W. Elm St., Eldon, $24,000.
Jerald R. Welsh Jr. and Doris N. Welsh to Welsh Family Trust, ag land in Wapello County.
Jerald R. Welsh Jr. and Doris N. Welsh to Welsh Family Trust, ag land in Wapello County.
Jerald R. Welsh Jr. and Doris N. Welsh to Welsh Family Trust, ag land in Wapello County.
Loresa White and Jeffrey White to Joel S. Jacobsen and Ashley M. Jacobsen, 26 Pinehurst Circle, $330,000.
James A. White and Laurie A. Flarity-White to Miciah Jilek, 1749 Mable St.
Marie E. Hernandez to Jimmy R. Carter, 226 Paris St., $40,000.
Jan. 4
Ronald A. Ragen Sr. and Normal L. Ragen to Brent T. Krumboltz and Melinda L. Krumboltz 2008 Trust, ag land in Wapello County, $266,000.
George Boitnott and Patricia L. Boitnott Trust to Richard S. Palen and Sarah E. Palen, 13231 Angle Road, $245,000.
Jan. 5
Laurie L. Coe to James K. Coe, 4115 Bladensburg Road.
Peggy J. McAllister Estate to Greiner Implement Co Inc., 10841 73rd St., $136,000.
Jeffrey A. Bernard and Cheryl Bernard to Ivan D. Fisher and Andrea Fisher, 18859 30th St., $400,000.
Leah Murphy and Leah R. Milot to Sarah Whennen, 1128 Hammond Ave.
George R. Moore and Helen L. Moore Trust to Tom's Tree Service Residential LLC, 56 Kingsley Drive, $265,000.
Jan. 6
Teresa C. Ostdick-Peden and Joseph E. Peden to David A. Lennie, 950 S. Webster St., $34,500.
Ramon Lopez and Maria Lopez to Aurelio Victor Cardero Guevara and Amavilia Nohemy Meneces Cardero, 308 W. Mary St., $39,000 (contract).
Andrew T. Willey and Christina M. Willey to Darnella K. Willey, 719 N. Green St.
Tilford Manary to Melissa D. Montgomery and Jamaal D. Montgomery, 719 N. Green St., $47,000.
Jackie L. King to Jackie L. King Revocable Trust, 10645 Rutledge Road.
William D. Shewry to Marcial Cerna Flores, 930 S. Sheridan Ave., $15,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.