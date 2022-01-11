Jan. 2-8
Marriages
Yajaira Hernandez Jimenez to Bayron Jose Palmas Banegas
Land transfers
Jan. 3
James D. Sinclair and Judith A. Sinclair to Mirna Sosa deFlores, 119 Marianna Ave., $97,500 to $98,000.
Timothy D. Bitner and Lisa L. Bitner to Ilene K. Osing, 324 Bryan Road, $212,000 to $212,500.
V2SK LLC to Chester E. Wellborn and Janci R. Wellborn, 27 Brookwood Court, $303,000 to $303,500.
Jan. 4
Alexander Joseph Swanstrom and Heather Marie Swanstrom to Blake Family Agriculture LLC, farm ground in Wapello County, $754,481 to $754,981.
The Kiple Company LLC to Bridge City Rentals LLC, 2840 N. Court Road, $775,000 to $775,500.
Gloria Ibanez Paz to Roman Angel Paz Flores, 923 E. Second St., $28,000 to $28,500.
Charity Hope-Moffat to P&M Properties LLC, 1628 Albia Road, $68,000 to $68,500.
Alice A. Coble Estate (Leonard Coble executor) to Amanda M. Kiefer, 8456 Wapello-Keokuk Road, $120,000 to $120,500.
Lincoln Lynch and Josie Lynch to Jeanbaptiste Ngangu and Goldie-Jeffrey Foulou, 930 S. Weller St., $59,000 to $59,500.
R.G. Properties LLC to Amie M. Adams, 909 Mill St., Eddyville, $36,000 to $36,500.
Jan. 5
Joanne Baumertomalka to Michael L. McCall, lot on 100th Avenue, $21,500 to $22,000.
Jan. 6
Frances D. Goode to Lorie R. Tipton, 115 E. Court St., $61,500 to $62,000.
Jan. 7
Estate of Judith A. Stout to Randy A. Ware, 1335 N. Elm St., Apt. 208, $74,000 to $74,500.
John A. Sholes to Tyler Brown and Sylvia Brown, 115 N. Benton St., $75,000 to $75,500.
John A. Sholes to Tyler Brown and Sylvia Brown, 333 N. Marion St., $85,000 to $85,500.
John A. Sholes to Tyler Brown and Sylvia Brown, 232 Maple St., $60,000 to $60,500.
Brent Adam and Lena Adam to Dale A. and Kristana K. Lefebure Family Trust and Dean J. Lefebure 2010 Revocable Trust, bare land in Wapello County, $1,742,000 to $1,742,500.
John A. Sholes to Tyler Brown and Sylvia Brown, 232 Maple St., $70,000 to $70,500.
John A. Sholes and Rose E. Sholes to Tyler Brown and Sylvia Brown, 119 N. Moore St., $65,000 to $65,500.
Austin Bittner to Douglas J. Pumroy, 440 Grandview Ave., $65,900 to $66,400.
John A. Sholes to Tyler Brown and Sylvia Brown, 825-827 W. Second St., $75,000 to $75,500.
John A. Sholes to Tyler Brown and Sylvia Brown, 230 N. Weller St., $75,000 to $75,500.