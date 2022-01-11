Jan. 2-8

Marriages

Yajaira Hernandez Jimenez to Bayron Jose Palmas Banegas

Land transfers

Jan. 3

James D. Sinclair and Judith A. Sinclair to Mirna Sosa deFlores, 119 Marianna Ave., $97,500 to $98,000.

Timothy D. Bitner and Lisa L. Bitner to Ilene K. Osing, 324 Bryan Road, $212,000 to $212,500.

V2SK LLC to Chester E. Wellborn and Janci R. Wellborn, 27 Brookwood Court, $303,000 to $303,500.

Jan. 4

Alexander Joseph Swanstrom and Heather Marie Swanstrom to Blake Family Agriculture LLC, farm ground in Wapello County, $754,481 to $754,981.

The Kiple Company LLC to Bridge City Rentals LLC, 2840 N. Court Road, $775,000 to $775,500.

Gloria Ibanez Paz to Roman Angel Paz Flores, 923 E. Second St., $28,000 to $28,500.

Charity Hope-Moffat to P&M Properties LLC, 1628 Albia Road, $68,000 to $68,500.

Alice A. Coble Estate (Leonard Coble executor) to Amanda M. Kiefer, 8456 Wapello-Keokuk Road, $120,000 to $120,500.

Lincoln Lynch and Josie Lynch to Jeanbaptiste Ngangu and Goldie-Jeffrey Foulou, 930 S. Weller St., $59,000 to $59,500.

R.G. Properties LLC to Amie M. Adams, 909 Mill St., Eddyville, $36,000 to $36,500.

Jan. 5

Joanne Baumertomalka to Michael L. McCall, lot on 100th Avenue, $21,500 to $22,000.

Jan. 6

Frances D. Goode to Lorie R. Tipton, 115 E. Court St., $61,500 to $62,000.

Jan. 7

Estate of Judith A. Stout to Randy A. Ware, 1335 N. Elm St., Apt. 208, $74,000 to $74,500.

John A. Sholes to Tyler Brown and Sylvia Brown, 115 N. Benton St., $75,000 to $75,500.

John A. Sholes to Tyler Brown and Sylvia Brown, 333 N. Marion St., $85,000 to $85,500.

John A. Sholes to Tyler Brown and Sylvia Brown, 232 Maple St., $60,000 to $60,500.

Brent Adam and Lena Adam to Dale A. and Kristana K. Lefebure Family Trust and Dean J. Lefebure 2010 Revocable Trust, bare land in Wapello County, $1,742,000 to $1,742,500.

John A. Sholes to Tyler Brown and Sylvia Brown, 232 Maple St., $70,000 to $70,500.

John A. Sholes and Rose E. Sholes to Tyler Brown and Sylvia Brown, 119 N. Moore St., $65,000 to $65,500.

Austin Bittner to Douglas J. Pumroy, 440 Grandview Ave., $65,900 to $66,400.

John A. Sholes to Tyler Brown and Sylvia Brown, 825-827 W. Second St., $75,000 to $75,500.

John A. Sholes to Tyler Brown and Sylvia Brown, 230 N. Weller St., $75,000 to $75,500.

