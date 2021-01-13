Marriages
Dec. 13, 2020, to Jan. 1, 2021
Elizabeth Evalee Irene Stewart of Ottumwa to Wyatt Lee Alan Carlberg, Ottumwa.
Sandra Angelica Trejo of Ottumwa to Richard Patrick Wirfs, Mount Vernon.
Carla Gonzalez of Ottumwa to Spencer John Kissinger, Ottumwa.
Macy Kay Crill of Blakesburg to Noah James Batterson, Fort Madison.
Land transfers
Jan. 4
Tyler D. Adamson to Christian David Kersey and Michelle Lynn Kersey, 430 Carter Ave., $170,000 to $170,500.
Casey Hall and Kari Hall to Michael E. Shoemaker and Jessica A. Fenton, 67 Schwartz Drive, $160,000 to $160,500.
City of Ottumwa to Elliott Oil Company, 1033 W. Second St., $1,113 to $1,613.
Jacob W. Mathis and Shelby M. Durflinger to Stephen Stoessel, 535 Ottumwa St., $20,000 to $20,500.
Douglas Billingsley, married person, to Derek and Claudia Gates, 345 E. Rochester Road, $35,000 to $35,500.
Kevin and Robyn Griffiths to Tayler and Katie Riggen, 16995 Blackhawk Road, $365,000 to $365,500.
Jan. 5
John Hilbert and Becky Hilbert to Ace Properties, LLC, 203 W. Main St., $100,000 to $100,500.
Ashley N. Sly to Aung Win, 106 N. Sheridan St., $83,500 to $84,000.
Leon Nicholas Sieren and Dana R. Sieren Living Trust dated Oct. 30, 2012, to Elizabeth A. Frimel, 1203 Richmond Ave., $99,000 to $99,500.
Alyssa M. Martin and Anthony R. Barrett to Aye Aye Yee, 915 N. Johnson Ave., $111,000 to $111,500.
Jan. 6
James S. Smith Jr. and Janet C. Smith to Sha Moo, 624 E. Second St., $103,000 to $103,500.
Donald P. Flynn and Kristin Anne Flinn to YOUniversal Properties, LLC, 924 Queen Anne Ave., $120,000 to $120,500.
DeWees-McCoy Properties, LLC, to Ryan E. Goodvin, 1709 W. Finley Ave., 162,500 to $163,000.
Jan. 7
Mark Kayser Trustee to Jordan and Michelle Edwards, 7165 90th St., $250,000 to $250,500.
Ottumwa Properties, Inc., to Ottumwa Mini Storage, LLC, 1815, 1827 and 1839 W. Second St., $143,038.86 to $143,538.86.
Tyler Abigt to Ottumwa Properties, Inc., 1815, 1827 and 1839 W. Second St., $145,000 to $145,500.
John Sholes to Yoshel Arguellas Bayate and Iyasara Rodriguez Cordenas, 318 W. Park, $83,000 to $83,500.
Jarred Beggs to Isaac and Jewel Cvrk, 201 E. Polk, Blakesburg, $99,500 to $100,000.
Jan. 8
Tyler Bouslog to Ruben Osorio Lopez, 939 S. Weller St., $149,900 to $150,400.
Delores A. Grace to Muh Aye, 1309 Locust St., $57,000 to $57,500.