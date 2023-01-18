Jan. 8-14
Land transfers
Jan. 9
Sean T. O'Brien and Cathy L. O'Brien to Jeremiah Jones and Kristina Jones, residential lot in Wapello County, $20,000.
Clemons Properties One LLC to TBHF LLC, 602 Richmond Ave., $300,000.
Jan. 10
Rex A. Duke and Carol A. Duke to Rex A. Duke Living Trust, 6581 180th St., Hedrick.
Irma E. Trujillo to Michael Stanbrough, 725 Queen Anne Ave., $123,500.
Florence L. Simmons and Ronald L. Simmons to Florence L. Simmons and Ronald L. Simmons Revocable Trust, 1130 W. Mary St.
Susan K. Wiseman and Albert L. Wiseman to Joshua D.T. Heilman, 525 N. Green St.
Larry D. Major and Shirley J. Major to Kaela R. Ehret, 607 Church St., Eldon, $15,000 (contract).
Jan. 11
Susan K. Hazzard to Susan K. Hazzard and Danny J. Hazzard, 201 Spring St., Chillicothe.
Kevin P. Lane and Catherine J. Lane to Kevin P. Lane and Catherine J. Lane Revocable Trust, land in Wapello County.
Phyllis E. Lane to Phyllis E. Lane Revocable Trust, land in Wapello County.
Phyllis E. Lane to Kevin P. Lane and Catherine J. Lane, land in Wapello County, $25,000.
Phil L. Taylor and Kathy Taylor to Kelly Reed Real Estate Co. LLC, 224 Fox & Sauk Road, $140,000.
Jan. 12
William E. Albert and Janice K. Albert to William E. Albert and Janice K. Albert Revocable Trust, 7558 15th St., Eldon.
Cheryl A. Hinkley and James A. Hinkley to Joshua Husted and Kelli Husted, 803 Lee St., $33,000.
Edward C. Black and Lisa M. Black to Maria DeJesus Reyes, 15471 Rock Bluff Road, $42,500 (contract).
Maria DeJesus Ryes an Leonardo Reyes to Jose B. Reyes, 15471 Rock Bluff Road, $185,000.
William A. Edwards III to Maria Cox Morroquin de Arguta, 623 Morris St., $17,000.
Bonnie J. Chandler to Bonnie J. Chandler, Barbara S. Murray and Tamara J. Morris, 826 Allison St.
William E. Payne Estate to Robert F. Fagan, 443 N. Pocahontas St., $32,500.
Yalanda J. Garrett Estate to Jessie Garrett and Randy Garrett, land in Wapello County.
City of Ottumwa to Elliott Oil Company, ground in Ottumwa.
Jan. 13
Susan Fowler to Susan A. Fowler and Donna B. Denny, 2780 120th Ave., Bloomfield.
Leonard L. Fiedler Estate to Anita Snow, Jeffrey L. Fiedler, Ricky L. Fiedler and Henry E. Fiedler, 437 S. Moore St.
Ricky Fiedler, Anita Snow and Henry Fiedler to Jeff Fiedler, 437 S. Moore St.
Jose A. Soto and Martha E. Soto to Margarita Rodriguez Galvez, 1042 S. Sheridan Ave., $59,000 (contract).
Hae Blue Ar to Naw Eah, 205 N. Sheridan Ave.
Jose A. Soto and Martha E. Soto to Dennis Machado Rodriguez, 325 Tacoma Ave., $40,000 (contract).
Jeanne G. Dye and Chris Dye to Jeanne G. Dye and Scott Ellis, 129 S. Moore St.
Jeanne G. Dye and Chris Dye to Jeanne G. Dye and Scott A. Ellis, 126 S. Iowa Ave.
John P. Beedilla to Mitchell & Sons Heating & Cooling Inc., 826 E. Finley Ave., $12,000.
Patricia L. Deiters Estate to Michael Deiters, ag land in Wapello County.
Gary Dobbe to Jason Rawling, 1017 S. Weller St., $100,000 (contract).
Helen J. Baker Estate to Gage A. Puffinbarger, 739 Johnson Ave., $100,000.
