Marriages
Jan. 8-10
Alisa Dawn Kephart of Ottumwa to Mark Allen Ramos, Ottumwa.
Chelsa Elaine Cassady of Ottumwa to Sylvester Williams III, Ottumwa.
Land transfers
Jan. 11
Neal L. Runkle and Teresa A. Runkle to Allison N. Kraus and Austin W. Erwine, 1939 Gladstone St., $168,000 to $168,500.
Eldon L. and Betty J. Spurgeon to Kristofer L. and Melissa S. Logue, 110 acres, m/l on 28th St., Eldon, $338,500 to $339,000.
Roberto S. and Maria R. Garza to Like Home Properties, LLC, 519 S. Adella St., $21,000 to $21,500.
Bradley J. Payne and Kristen M. Payne to Roxana Velado-Mares, 723 E. Highland Ave., $117,000 to $117,500.
Tommy D. Thomas to R&K Enterprises, LLC, 428 Jefferson St., $60,000 to $60,500.
Cassandra Jean Barwick to Gale E. and Catherine M. Martz, 126 E. High St., Agency, $59,600 to $60,100.
Jan. 12
Estate of Ardyce Louise Ragen to Cassandra Jean Barwick, 126 E. High St., Agency, $59,000 to $59,500.
Robert J. Harvey and Deborah A. Harvey to Seltene Gebreselasie, 1108 N. Jay St., $149,400 to $149,900.
James M.H. Clingman and Judy J. Clingman to Frase Company Rentals, LLC, 13588 55th St., $60,000 to $60,500.
James M.H. Clingman and Judy J. Clingman to Frase Company Rentals, LLC, 423, 427 and 433 W. Fourth St., $15,000 to $15,500.
Gale and Catherine Martz to Cassandra Jean Barwick, 126 E. High St., Agency, $59,600 $60,100.
Jan. 13
Erica L. Spurgeon and Joseph L. Spurgeon to Isaias E. Santos and Jocelyn E. Hammack, 127 Grandview Ave., $126,000 to $126,500.
Old Grove Investments, LLC, to Devonta Brown, property not listed, $600 to $1,100.
Randy Atwood and Cindy Atwood to Thomas D. Blew and Debra A. Blew, 230 W. Main St., Agency, $485,000 to $485,500.
Jan. 14
James D. Sterling and Joan E. Sterling to Todd A. Smith and Alison Smith, bare ag land, 80 acres m/l, $485,000 to $485,500.
James D. Sterling to Todd A. Smith and Alison Smith, bare ag land, 80 acres m/l, $485,000 to $485,500.
Jan. 15
Marjorie J. Williams to Seven Seas Properties, LLC, 457 S. Ward St., $38,016 to $38,516.
Larry Marjor and Shirley Major to T&B Rentals, LLC, 111 E. Walnut, Eldon, $36,000 to $36,500.
Patricia A. Cliff to Andrew and Shelby Upah, 208 N. Fourth, Eddyville, $144,000 to $144,500.
John A. Sholes and Rose Ellen Sholes to Natalie J. Lunsford, 711 N. Elm St., $55,000 to $55,500.
Michael Tucker to Charles C. Lee II and Janet E. Lee Trust dated March 11, 2010, 605 W. Rochester Road, $185,000 to $185,500.
Estate of Ruth Elizabeth Swanstrom to Felix Casarrubias and Gaudencia Cortez Casarrubias, 431 Crestview Ave., $53,000 to $53,500.
Jack Jay Messerschmitt and Jeff Alan Messerschmitt to The Home City Ice Company, 1118 Hayne St., $375,000 to $375,500.