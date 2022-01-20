Jan. 9-15
Marriages
Alisha Mary Brown to Ryan Wayne Renfrew
Molynn Ebot to Jerry Jekkar
Adela Rios to Ricardo Enriquez Enriquez
Yves Kasende to Hser Paw
Kris Robin Archer to Derrick Robert McDowell
Linette Kay Holley to Jacob Michael Fox
Land transfers
Jan. 10
Bud Heckart & Sons Inc. to Elton Renaud, land on Wildwood Drive, $21,000 to $21,500.
Gabriela A. Salido to Jeremy M. Hull and Heather L. Hull, 311 Carlisle St., $90,000 to $90,500.
Arthur W. Millikin, Margie J. Millikin, Bryce D. Millikin and Allison J. Millikin to Josiah Sieren and Natalie deRegnier Sieren, land in Wapello County, $12,000 to $12,500.
Jan. 12
Steven W. Lee and Sherry L. Lee to Blunt Investments LLC, 635 Mill St., $125,000 to $125,500.
David E. Gates, Kari L. Gates, Terry A. Price and Leann Price to Santos Gilberto Escobar, 2208 E. Main St., $15,000 to $15,500.
Dean Leo Proctor to William G. Glosser (Trustee of William G. Glosser Trust), 30 acres of unimproved land in Wapello County, $84,000 to $84,500.
Jan. 13
Adeline J. Dommer, a/k/a A. Joy Dommer, to Joshua T. Van Wyk and Nancy M. Van Wyk, 1315 Mowrey Ave., $72,000 to $72,500.
Walter John O'Lear Estate to Shawn M. Gevock and Amber N. Gevock, 5083 U.S. 63, $154,000 to $154,500.
Jan. 14
Thomas E. Sincox to Corey B. Richmond, 104 Lynwood Ave., $60,542 to $61,042.
Manuel Reynaldo Godoy to Fredy A. Guerra-Alas and Karla Guerra, 222 N. Hancock St., $50,000 to $50,500.
Dale C. Person and Karen J. Person to Pedro L. Recarey Mulet, 407 E. Maple Ave., $180,000 to $180,500.
Merino Bison LLC to James Heasley, 21 N. Green St., $3,000 to $3,500.