Jan. 15-21
Marriages
Sydnie Jean Zook to Christopher Lee Brown
Land transfers
Jan. 17
Matthew J. Brown to Alex's Rentals LLC, 925 S. Milner St., $30,000 (contract).
John Sholes and Rose A. Sholes to Marcelin Isxhukwe Mutiki, 918 N. Court St., $60,000 (contract).
Noemi Ruiz and Gabriel Calicio to Maria Antonia Lopez Catu, 217 N. James St., $67,000.
Jeffrey A. Bernard and Cheryl Bernard to Ivan D. Fisher and Andrea Fisher, 18859 30th St., Blakesburg, $400,000 (corrected deed).
William Farley and Nanette Farley to Latisha D. Wilson and Reginald Wilson, 402 N. Green St., $113,500.
Marvin W. Roberts Estate to Burrell Elites LLC, 103 N. Franklin St., Blakesburg, $75,000.
Joanne Sterling Revocable Trust to Kathryn D. Elsey, ag land in Wapello County.
Joanne Sterling Revocable Trust to James D. Sterling, ag land in Wapello County.
James F. Campbell and Elayne S. Campbell to James F. Campbell and Elayne S. Campbell Revocable Trust, 17303 110th Ave.
Jan. 18
David C. Woofter Estate to Angela R. Ruiz and Narciso Ruiz Sanchez, 115 Osceola St., $130,000.
Marlin A. Woollums Revocable Trust to Jonathan T. Selix and Jennifer D. Selix, 19055 Copperhead Road, $120,000.
Richard Frank and Corina Frank to John Stice and Sarah Stice, 114 S. Van Buren Ave., $36,000.
John B. Altfillisch and Catherine J. Altfillisch to Mark A. Altfillisch and Heidi H. Altfillisch, 226 E. Main St.
Shane Smith to Triple T Properties LLC, 705 E. Williams St., $58,000.
Brenda Smith Revocable Trust to Phillip K. Childs, 306 S. Willard St., $89,900.
Jan. 19
Key Outdoor Inc. to Key Properties LLC, commercial ground on North Court Street.
Key Properties LLC to Ottumwa Community School District, commercial ground on North Court Street.
Jan. 20
Wesley McIntyre to David H. Ferguson, 1409 Greenwood Drive, $112,000.
Joshua Tice and Jennifer Tice to Heartland Medical Transport LLC, 817 S. Milner St., $6,000.
H. Edwin Detlie and Linda R. Detlie to Jeannie M. Ades, 303 E. Second St., $75,000.
Bear Creek Farms LLC to Lindsey Beinhart and Annie Beinhart, 16901 87th St.
Richard L. Kennedy and Jacy L. Kennedy to Jillian Flanders, 105 Osceola St., $104,000.
Susan E. Smithhart and Anthony J. Smithhart to Lisa M. DeYoung, 828 S. Adella St.
Iowa Loan Servicing LLC to Derek Gates and Claudia Gates, 516 S. Lillian St., $44,729.
First National Acceptance Company to Brian D. Carmen and Susan K. Carmen, 10801 210th Ave., $100,000.
