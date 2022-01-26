Jan. 16-22
Marriages
None
Land transfers
Jan. 18
Michael R. Mortensen and Kari A. Mortensen to Chad Alan Svendsen and Kelly Kristine Svendsen, 8345 97th Ave., $285,000 to $285,500.
David P. Centz to Samantha N. Speas, 510 Bryan Road, $143,500 to $144,000.
Brian J. Murray and Connie Sue Murray to Jacob S. Durbin, 305 W. Golf Ave., $190,000 to $190,500.
Keith and Inez Hill Revocable Trust to Daniel Newell, 320 Osceola St., $56,000 to $56,500.
Sara McCrory to Terry Strunk and Debbie McKinney, 912 Tuttle St., $65,000 to $65,500.
Patrick W. Courtney to Joey Ann Courtney, 117 W. Alta Vista Ave., $170,000 to $170,500.
Jan. 19
Russell K. Aslesen and Lisa A. Aslesen to Carteen Erakdrik, 128 N. Fairview Ave., $90,000 to $90,500.
Jan. 20
Noe S. Cortes to TBHF LLC, 101 N. Madison Ave., 105 S. Madison Ave., and 924 Finley Ave., $33,000 to $33,500.
Albert W. Hancock Jr. to Allen D. Cloke and Tiffany Cloke, 6774 River Road, $150,000 to $150,500.
Jake Heston and Erin Heston to Randy VanBlaricome, 12088 118th Ave., $199,000 to $199,500.
Estate of Patricia K. Dyer to Sage N. Goodwin, 412 N. Pocahontas St., no price available.
Brent T. Krumboltz and Melinda L. Krumboltz 2008 Trust to Rebecca Hoffer, 1807 30th St., Eldon, $80,000 to $85,000.
Jan. 21
Paul R. Hopkins to Michael Skaggs and Tiffany Skaggs, 1225 S. Ferry St., $50,000 to $50,500.
Phyllis A. Osborne to Rhonda M. Bartels, 1402 Swanson Ave., $75,000 to $75,500.