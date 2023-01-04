Dec. 25-Dec. 31
Marriages
Lyndsey Krisstine Smith to Jerred Scott Pierce
Ananda Lakeeva Dixon to Frankie Deshon Garnett Griffin
Brittany Ann Weir to Michael Cory Kelso-Christy
Hilarie Nicole LaPoint to James Joseph Fineran
Land transfers
Dec. 27
Bluebird Holding Trust to NGS Jamacia LLC, 518 N. Green St., $125,000.
Charles R. Sligh, Kristina Sligh and Fortune Cookie Enterprise LLC to Raymond Nisley and Martha Nisely, ag land in Wapello County, $457,600.
Mildred A. Amos to Oscar Cruz, 116 N. Ash St., $60,000.
Leslie W. Grooms and Nancy Grooms to Larry Grooms, ag land in Wapello County, $150,000.
Jonathan Price and Justin Price to Jose A. Soto and Martha E. Soto, 325 Tacoma Ave.
James H. Boxx and Susan J. Boxx to Darshell Jones, 417 S. Webster St., $33,500.
Wapello County Sheriff's Office to Iowa Loan Servicing LLC, 516 S. Lillian St., $44,729 (sheriff deed).
Leila M. Bix Estate to Juvenal Lechuga and Aurora Garcia Leyva, 201 S. Davis St., $52,000.
Dec. 28
Harold and Helen Brown Family Trust to Harland Belcher, 2678 60th St., Batavia, $180,000.
Anthony Vander Beek and Lisa Vander Beek to Anthony Vander Beek and Lisa Vander Beek, ag land in Wapello County.
Kent D. Walker Trust to Kent D. Walker and Leisa A. Walker, 9255 120th St.
Kent D. Walker and Leisa A. Walker to Sustainable Iowa Land Trust, 9255 120th St.
Dec. 29
John Sholes and Rose E. Sholes to Elijah J.R. Murphy and Hannah Huisinga, 213 Clayton St., $70,000 (contract).
Peggy L. Bleything to Nicholas Diveley and Stephanie Diveley, 15868 Rock Bluff Road, $250,000 (contract).
IAT 96 LLC to AJS Farms LLC, 6845 Cemetery Road, $45,000.
ACC 320 LLC to Muhammad Al Amin Bin Zainal Abidin, 242 S. Ward St., $18,000.
Lorraine Techel Uehling to Kirby Stanton, 1011 Grant St., $45,000.
Stacy Barnett Trust to TAO Services LLC, 531 Indian Trail Road, $176,000.
Gretchen Larson Revocable Trust to Tammi Epp, ag land in Wapello County, $60,000.
Dec. 30
William J. Davis to Joshua R. Moore, 134 S. Lillian St., $119,900.
Matthew J. Erlandson and Lindsay D. Erlandson to Mireteab G. Behre and Yodanos W. Tesfay, 602 Morrell Drive, $205,000.
John R. Warren Estate to Martin D. Marcum and Tania M. Cortez Cuellar, 336 Lynwood Ave., $155,000.
