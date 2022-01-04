Dec. 26, 2021-Jan. 1, 2022
Marriages
Kayleen Anna Johnston, of Kirkville, to Larry Lee Roy DeWitt, of Fort Wainwright, Alaska
Elvira Bonilla Reyes to Joaquin Lopez Aguilar
Tricia Lynn Leach to Chester James Hull
Artina Lome to Jeffrey Jekkar
Land transfers
Dec. 28
Patricia E. Osteen to Derek Gates and Claudia M. Gates, 1928 Mable St., $10,000 to $10,500.
Dec. 29
Josefina Sican to Ashley E. Mortenson, 442 S. Willard St., $85,900 to $86,400.
Tod Kelsey to Anthony William Lettington and Ashley Marie Davis, 307 S. Second St., Eddyville, $90,000 to $90,500.
Dec. 30
Dwayne Alan Proctor and Betty Proctor to Christine L. Wollinger, vacant ground near Blakesburg, $557,500 to $558,000.
Lisa Wright to Laura Steele, 1318 Locust St., $112,000 to $112,500.