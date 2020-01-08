Dec. 24-31
Tabitha Lynn Soto Belcher of Ottumwa to Tracy Lee Godsey, Ottumwa.
Shelby Ann Maddy of Ottumwa to Mikel David Hager, Ottumwa.
Dec. 30
Gary A. Sterling to James D. Sterling and Joan E. Sterling, 11.11 acres on Farson Road, Hedrick, $99,990 to $100,490.
Marilyn Edel to Ryan Tuller and Teri Tuller, vacant ground, $429,800 to $430,300.
Valerie Dean Cobb Estate to Frase Company Rentals, LLC, 119 S. Milner St., $52,000 to $52,500.
Dec. 31
David Cantrell, successor trustee of Betty R. Cantrell Revocable Trust dated Oct. 21, 2014, to Lyncoln Lynch and Josie Lynch, 1009 E. Williams St., $38,000 to $38,500.
James D. Sterling and Joan E. Sterling to Jerald Ray Welsh Revocable Trust, bare ground, $999,719 to $1,000,219.
Derek W. Gates and Claudia M. Gates to G&G Global Investments, LLC, 133 S. Davis St., $55,000 to $55,500.
Marjorie Smith to Lincoln and Josie Lynch, 102 Lynwood Drive, $37,500 to $38,000.
Lincoln Lynch and Josie Lynch to KEF Properties, LLC, bare ground, $195,000 to $195,500.
Jan. 2
Caolyn J. Martin to Torpin Toka, 1202 Chester Ave., $120,000 to $120,500.
Lonny James Probst to Courtney E. Hayes, 1317 Castle St., $54,000 to $54,500.
Kiple, Denefe, Beaver, Gardner & Zingg, L.L.P., to Paul Zingg, 104 S. Court St., $100,000 to $100,500.
Area XV Multi-County Housing to Hector R. Tomas Miguel, 1120 N. Green St., $148,950 to $149,450.
Jan. 3
Tamela E. Ash to Janette Bonilla Potter, 936 Ingersoll Ave., $136,000 to $136,500.
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., to Roland and Linda Davis, 222 N. Sheridan Ave., $36,600 to $37,100.
Gregory A. Guiter and Linda J. Guiter to Michael A. Lee, 206 W. Park Ave., $169,500 to $170,000.
Kenneth B. Hagelberg and Raine L. Hagelberg to Travis Decker and Colleen Decker, 719 Glenwood Ave., $94,000 to $94,500.