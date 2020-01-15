Jan. 3
Miranda Lee Readdy of Ottumwa to Ivan Gomez Osorio, Ottumwa.
Jan. 6
Mary Ellen Sandifer, c/o Donald Wayne Sandifer, attorney in fact, to Lucas Teeter and Brianne Rose Teeter, 205 S. Main St., Blakesburg, $30,000 to $30,500.
Monroe Properties, LLC, to Toni W. Hartley, 101 N. Walnut Ave., no price provided.
John Sholes and Rose E. Sholes to Mary L. Cavin, 823 Lee Ave., $45,000 to $45,500.
RCHP-Ottumwa, LLC, to MPT of Ottumwa-Lima, LLC, 11565 Bladensburg Road, 935 E. Pennsylvania Ave., 931 E. Pennsylvania Ave., 1001 E. Pennsylvania Ave., 1011-1013 E. Pennsylvania Ave., (buildings only) and various land parcels, $57,028,731 to $57,029,231.
Jan. 7
Timothy W. James to Hopkins Properties, LLC, 515 Church St., $60,000 to $60,500.
Gordon Michael Trail to John A. Sholes, 274, 276 and 278 N. Davis St., $75,000 to $75,500.
Jan. 8
Community 1st Credit Union to Kenneth Miskimins, 167 N. Ransom St., $45,000 to $45,500.
Jan. 9
Edgar Guajardo and Brenda Guajardo to Ana I. De La Torre and Gerardo De La Torre Martinez, 439 Appanoose St., $51,000 to $51,500.
Thomas Delzell, a.k.a. Tom Delzell, and Julie Wickert to SEIA Rentals, LLC, 1243 N. Fellows, 218 W. Maple Ave., 310 N. Birch St., 712 N. Cooper Ave., 521 Frank St., and 1004 Boone Ave., no price provided.
Thomas Delzell, a.k.a. Thomas G. Delzell, a.k.a. Thomas Gregory Delzell, to SEIA Rentals, LLC, 436 N. Jefferson St., 218 Fairview Ave., and 410 N. Green St., $162,000 to $162,500.
Jan. 10
Veldon King to Maung Za Win and Wah Paw, 1405 Greenwood Drive, $99,000 to $99,500.
Rosetta E. Ferguson to Wilson B&L, LLC, 709 E. Second St., $10,000 to $10,500.
Stephen Craig Leach Estate, c/o William Leach, executor, to Wash King, Inc., 443 W. Main St., Agency, $13,500 to $14,000.