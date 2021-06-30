Marriages
June 12-20
Evelyn Bessem Tambeagbor of Ottumwa to John Agbormbongho Egbe, Ottumwa.
Brittaney Nicholle Cain of Ottumwa to Tyler Bookin-Nosbich, Ottumwa.
Juana Tomas-Miguel of Ottumwa to Erik Scott Saaranen, Ottumwa.
Shelby Jean Behymer of Oskaloosa to Lee Mitchell Grimes, Oskaloosa.
Jacqueline Elaine Keeney of Ottumwa to Bradley John Tursic, Ottumwa.
Land transfers
June 21
First Restatement of the Corinne B. Helgerson Trust dated Sept. 18, 2012, to Dustin Ware and Brooke L. Ware, 12205 Angle Road, $240,000 to $240,500.
Vanderwilt Enterprises, LLC, to Drake W. Bittner and Morgan S. Bittner, 2 Birchwood Hills, $255,000 to $255,500.
Jesse Wright and Sarah Wright to Johnny P. Winchell V, 12018 118th Ave., $169,000 to $169,500.
Michael A. Budan and Amy Budan to Andrew P. Lehn and Suzanne M. Lehn, 31 Pinehurst Circle, $325,000 to $325,500.
Mitchel E. Cooper and Michele M. Cooper to Jeremy J. Johnson and Darci J. Johnson, 706 Edwards Drive, $283,000 to $283,500.
June 22
Levi J. Morrissey and Laci N. Morrissey to Julie L. Davis, 516 Wildwood Drive, $215,000 to $215,500.
Byron M. Leu and Janet K. Leu to Patrick W. Courtney, 117 W. Alta Vista Ave., $180,000 to $180,500.
Alex R. Kelly to Ryan Cordray and Marissa Alvarez, 211 Vogel Ave., $133,000 to $133,500.
June 23
Elias Espinosa to Ricci Castellan Vilorio, 557 S. Davis St., $68,000 to $68,500.
June 24
Rodney A. Stevens to Steven Daniel Lundy, vacant ground, $15,000 to $15,500.
June 25
Braulio Flores and McKenzie Flores to Justin L. Rusch and Victoria S. Rusch, 312 Vanness Ave., $210,000 to $210,500.
Carl L. Sabatka to Parlay Reynolds, vacant ground, $8,000 to $8,500.
Dee A. Dorsett to Jack Mitchell and Mary Mitchell, 613 W. Rochester Road, $183,000 to $183,500.
Mary Ann Mullins to Stacey Jo Guiter, 305 Minneopa Ave., $89,000 to $89,500.
Fredy A. Guerra and Karla A. Guerra to Iris M. Fernandez and Diego A. Fernandez Tellez, 1039 W. Williams St., $135,000 to $135,500.
Richard W. Day Living Trust dated March 27, 1997, to Tyler L. Burns and Asia M.V. Van Auken, 1121 South St., $129,900 to $130,400.
Turner Real Estate Company, LLC, to George Hopkins and Laurie Hopkins, 114 Lillian St., $125,000 to $125,500.