July 3-7
Marriages
Luxy Ray Kathryn Elaine Horn to Songwen Luo
Hayley Ann Eaker to Justin Edward Oge
Rhonda Jean Forbes to Gary Lee Shelton Jr.
Alicia Lynn Burns to Keith Allen Morris
Ricki Lynn Rupe to Brandon James Feske
Cheyanne Autum Hopwood to John Andrew Bennett
Amber Lynn Veatch to Cody Lee Hinton
Emily Renee Drury to Emmitt Brodbeck Enyeart
Katherine Evangeline Brauman to Kristoffer Thomas McDonald
Kelly Ann Eklofe to Michael Paul Griffiths
Land transfers
July 3
Patricia A. Voss to Eric Smith, 17714 30th St., $204,000.
Karla M. Rupalo and Randy E. Rupalo to Orange Door LLC, 517 Appanoose St., $15,000.
Orange Door LLC to We Sell Houses LLC, 517 Appanoose St., $25,000.
Travis E. Housholder to Ryan Giltner and Danae Giltner, 6274 Washington Road, Batavia, $335,000.
Sharon F. Leyden and Anthony E. Leyden to Mary C. Ahlen, 1233 N. Adams St., $70,000.
Mary Ahlen to Derek Gates, 1233 N. Adams St., $52,500.
Wapello County Sheriff's Office to US Bank National Association, 307 E. Pennsylvania Ave., $48,749 (sheriff deed).
Cheri Beeson to Coral Kopp, 9710 100th Ave. Lot 2, $175,000.
Caroll L. Smith Estate to Raul Cruz and Anabel Munguia Cruz, 421 S. Ward St., $50,000.
July 5
Charles A. Katko and Frances V. Katko to Edward Adams and Catherine Adams, 507 Berdan St., Eddyville, $20,000.
Ottumwa Community School District to Joseph L. Koger and Diane Koger, 4 Bennink Lane, $275,000.
July 6
Mark Jackson and Josephine Jackson, and Marla Cavanaugh and Sharen Hill to Jed Hill and Kara Hill, land in Wapello County, $25,000.
City of Ottumwa to Wapello County Emergency Management Commission, 2415 S. Emma St.
July 7
Sheila J. Rogers Estate to Bryan A. Schertz and Brenda W. Schertz, 16310 74th St., $374,500.
Iowa-Missouri Conference Association of Seventh-Day Adventists to Marilyn P. Rippy, 6 Schwartz Drive, $180,000.
