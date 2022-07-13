July 3-9
Marriages
Kari Lynn Readel to Douglas Allen Hubbard, both of O'Fallon, Illinois
Cara Nicole Davis to Andrew Lang Webber
Katherine Jean Black to Rex Edward Price, both of Bloomfield
Tareokwe Irene Ebot to Elmo Tokeak
Katrina Lorraine Moser to Alexander Micheal Lobaugh
Doris Sagrario Martinez to Branndi Dlinn Krushaar
Land tranfers
July 5
John William O'Laughlin and Wanita Maxine O'Laughlin to John William O'Laughlin and Wanita Maxine O'Laughlin Revocable Trust, no amount given.
Roy W. McNeese and A. Joanne McNeese to JoDeane Kay Rexroth, no amount given.
Doug White and Mardleen White to Douglas and Mardleen White Revocable Trust, no amount given.
Jose Jesus Gonzalez Mulgado and Maria Guadalupe Garcia to Gonzalo Batres, $110,000 to $110,500.
Scott Daniel McCarty and Jenilee McCarty to Kory Moegenburg, $15,000 to $15,500.
July 6
ACC235 LLC to Liquidator LLC, no amount given.
Connie L. Rodich and Judson Parker to Evelin C. Nieta and Leoncia Nieto-Pineda, $127,500 to $128,000.
Brian Nicholas Beghtol Estate to Ericka L. Beghtol, no amount given
John Mark Franke and Molly J. Franke to Chelsea L. Reeves, $155,000 to $155,500.
Joanne Steele Estate (Gary Steele executor) to Walter F. Hornback and Elizabeth Hornback, $192,500 to $193,000.
Judith Dimmitt and Derek Cutlip to Imethide Daleus and Casseus Quettner, $77,000 to $77,500 (contract)
Jerry Potts and Julia Potts to Brandon Potts, no amount given.
Charles E. Vandenoord to Central Iowa Ventures LLC, $30,000 to $30,500.
K&L Properties LLC to John A. Sholes and Rose E. Sholes, $5,000 to $5,500.
Ramon Lopez Carrillo and Maria Gregoria Lopez Duran to Andres Mil Sinta and Juana Gaspar Miguel, $130,000 to $130,500 (contract).
Charles E. Vandenoord to Central Iowa Ventures LLC, $60,000 to $60,500.
Jerry Potts and Julia Potts to April Rowe, $60,000 to $60,500 (contract).
Jose A. Soto and Martha E. Soto to Shwe Htoo, $48,000 to $48,500.
Anthony E. Leyden and Sharon F. Leyden to Central Iowa Ventures LLC, $47,000 to $47,500.
Terrace Hill Properties to Schroeder G. Properties LLC, no amount given.
Joseph P. Prater and Stephanie D. Prater to Kyle S. Creamer and Courtney C. Creamer, $185,000 to $185,500.
July 7
Jeff Adam and Leah Adam to Chelsey Griffiths and Cody Carter, no amount given.
Dionisia Tubera Ancheta to Rodel Asican and Josephine Asican, $48,000 to $48,500.
Jesse Hannam to Yanet Sierra Leyva, $129,900 to $130,400.
Joni M. Lawson and Charles M. Lawson to Jacob A. DeCook, $180,000 to $180,500.
Cherrie M. DeKraai and Thomas K. DeKraai to Cherrie M. DeKraai and Thomas K. DeKraai, no amount given.
Nicholas C. Riedel to Kevin Pilcher, $135,900 to $136,400.
Charlie R. Vandepol and Anna L. Vandepol to Richard J. Burrows and Debra K. Burros, $215,500 to $216,000.
July 8
Stephan A. Palen and Katina A. Palen to Leanna Kaye Collins, $65,000 to $65,500.
Jannette R. Caudron to Frank L. Caudron, no amount given.
Jose A. Soto and Martha Soto to Neemias A. Leon Garcia and Nanci Gonzalez, $70,000 to $70,500 (contract).
Patricia J. Nickerson Estate (James W. Nickerson executor) to Blake Matthew Cooley, $121,000 to $121,500.
Lorena Rios to Maria E. Morales Rios, $85,000 to $85,500.
Patricia J. Nickerson Estate (James W. Nickerson executor) to Patricia J. Nickerson, no amount given.
Dennis R. Walker Estate (Judith Vos Ferneau executor) to Joseph A. Polson, $59,000 to $59,500.
Clifford A. Smith and Mary M. Smith to John M. Courtney, no amount given.
