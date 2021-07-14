Marriage
July 8
Owen Maxdon Breon of Eddyville to Carlos Daniel Miranda Robles, Mexico City, Mexico.
Land transfers
July 6
Boundless Real Estate Holdings, LLC, to PMP Holdings, LLC, 719 Richmond Ave., $383,583 to $384,083.
Shane L. Smith to Lisandro Antonio Godoy De Leon, 126 S. Davis St., $20,000 to $20,500.
July 7
Angela Wickenkamp to Aaron Short, 438 N. Weller St., $57,000 to $57,500.
Then Stay and Ma Then Hla to U. Oak Kain, 529 Minneopa Ave., $70,000 to $70,500.
Ronald D. Hook and Alicia I. Michels Houk to Michael Eugene Miller and Heather Sue Miller, 1515 Chester Ave., $122,000 to $122,500.
Jeremy C. Frase and Melanie Frase to Matthew J. Brown and Stephen M. Johnson, 546 S. Webster St., $18,000 to $18,500.
Gordon and Phyllis Aistrope Trust dated July 15, 2016, to Donald E. and Bobette Moore, 10 Raynan Drive, $215,000 to $215,500.
July 8
Cheri Lynn Lord to Grace Lin, 316 N. Wapello St., $88,000 to $88,500.
Joseph G. Gevock to Ryan Kaska, 3167 U.S. Highway 34, Batavia, $195,000 to $195,500.
Flavio Garcia Villa and Adrianna Garcia to Jose Fuentes, 127 Elm St., $40,000 to $40,500.
July 9
James Keasling to Russell Kirk, 809 W. Main St., $11,000 to $11,500.
Federal National Mortgage Association, a.k.a. Fannie Mae, to John A. Sholes and Rose Ellen Sholes, 202 Taft Ave., $34,000 to $34,500.
Dewayne R. Fraise to Harold Jack and Veronica L. Stewart, 237 Kenyon Ave., $5,000 to $5,500.