Marriages
June 14-23
Kenia Martinez Benavides of Ottumwa to Maricela Estrada-Gonzalez, Ottumwa.
Allison Deonn Durflinger of Ottumwa to Jacob Michael Brown, Ottumwa.
Sarah Helen Thomas of Ottumwa to James Alexander Baker, Ottumwa.
Taylor Mae Rivet of What Cheer to Carl Leroy Pasco Jr., Ottumwa
Latasha Danielle Baugher of Ottumwa to Douglas David Davis Jr., Ottumwa.
Nina Kay Watson of Ottumwa to Shawn Paul Lewis, Ottumwa.
Katherine Janine Brems of Omaha, Nebraska, to Andrew John Bowler, Omaha, Nebraska.
Diana Lee Billingsly of Columbus Junction to Steven James Siegel, Ottumwa.
Talor June Holman of Ottumwa to John Richard Torres, Ottumwa.
Land transfers
June 22
Abby R. Conrad to Alec J. Maas, 2636 Marilyn Road, $113,500 to $114,000.
John P. Hammond to Nathan Hammond, 308 Hamilton St., $40,000 to $40,500.
Jerry Jerome Cox and Jackie Lynn Cox to Like Home Properties, LLC, 126 N. Hancock St., $39,000 to $39,500.
Alicia Ann Grade to Like Home Properties, LLC, 406 Waberly Ave., $45,200 to $45,700.
William Farrell III to Tayton Easton, 542 S. Webster St., $86,250 to $86,750.
Tammie R. Renmark Estate to Marilee J. McGee, 514 Bryan Road, $200,000 to $200,500.
Estate of Roberta J. Arnold to Constance L. Millard Revocable Trust, 11 Cambridge Court, $272,500 to $273,000.
June 23
Susan Showman to Katherine Van Antwerp, 407 W. Walnut, Eldon, $10,000 to $10,500.
Kaitlyn Williams to Jeremiah Lamb, 205 N. Fourth St., Eddyville, $8,000 to $8,500.
Richard W. Day to Joseph Gard and Amanda Gard, 620 Lamborn St., $59,000 to $59,500.
Martin R. Helgerson, trustee, to EdSa Auto, LLC, 702 and 706 W. Second St., $45,000 to $45,500.
City of Ottumwa to Midwest Auto Sales, Inc., 310 N. Moore St., no price provided.
Elvin and Teresa Brown to Davis Property Management, LLC, 501 S. Second St., Eddyville, $20,000 to $20,500.
Sharon and Anthony Leyden to Ricky Lonson Richmond, 1430 Swanson Ave., $62,000 to $62,500.
June 24
Wilbur D. Rupe to Donnie P. and Kristin Anne Flinn, 13700 60th St., $175,000 to $175,500.
Diana L. Stevens to William Staggs and Katelynn Staggs, 202 N. Weller St., $38,405.22 to $38,905.22.
Georgina Humphrey to Barbara Ramirez to 1214 N. Adams St., $61,000 to $61,500.
DSE, LLC, to Become Inn Bar & Grill, LLC, 211 Walnut St., Eddyville, $100,000 to $100,500.
Hopkins Properties, LLC, to Marilynn Seel, 441 E. Alta Vista Ave., $193,500 to $194,000.
Erick Hamm, a.k.a. Eric Hamm, a.k.a. Erick Ham, to G&G Global Investments, LLC, 748 S. Webster St., $38,000 to $38,500.
June 25
Gary J. Helland and Ruth E. Draper Helland, trustees of the Gary and Ruth Helland Joint Revocable Trust dated Feb. 15, 2013, to Timothy E. Draper, 806 E. Williams St., $62,500 to $63,000.
Jose and Martha Soto to Griselda Mayorga Perez, 212 Carter Ave., $47,000 to $47,500.
Jon and Helen Walraven Trust to Tina L. Rukgaber, 655 Minneopa Ave., $120,000 to $120,500.
Gary G. Rinderknecht to Donald R. Sullivan Jr., 411 N. Cherry St., $35,000 to $35,500.
Mark Jansen to Keagan Stewart and Albert, 417 S. Sheridan St., $63,000 to $63,500.
Gonzalo Gonzalez-Mulgado and Maria Gonzalez to Odilaisys Hecheverria Arias and Idelda Arias Cardenas 120 E. Highland Ave., $115,000 to $115,500.
June 26
Joseph Peek and Jody Peek to Brandon M. Sieren, 10381 Old Agency Road, Agency, $135,000 to $135,500.
Old Grove Investments, LLC, to Summer McCabe, vacant lot, $3,000 to $3,500.
Lavon J.J. Schwartz to Heritage Bloomfield Properties, LLC, 710 W. Loomis Ave., $23,000 to $23,500.
Donna Carruthers to Carl D. Stacey, 206 Marianna Ave., $120,000 to $120,500.
Richard Day, trustee, to Holly Milby, 111 E. Woodland Ave., $64,911 to $65,411.