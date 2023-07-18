July 10-14
Marriages
Teresa Marie McDowell to Dean Martin Dalbey
Nichole Marie Septer to Kaden Chandler Morris
Susan Kiboe to Dennis Edwin
Land transfers
July 10
James L. Vogt Trust to John A. Sholes and Rose E. Sholes, 1302 Locust St., $45,000.
John A. Sholes and Rose E. Sholes to Michael D. Jones and Martha G. Jones, 1302 Mowrey Ave., $115,000.
Jennifer L. Shively Estate to JMH Enterprises LLC, 420 N. Webster St., $10,000.
Danny W. Renfrew and Joyce Grooms Renfrew to Cory D. Black and Angela R. Black, 16377 Copperhead Road, $350,000.
Patricia A. Voss to Jeremy C. Meads, land in Wapello County, $710,000.
Jed Hill and Kara Hill to Jed Hill and Kara Hill, 998 82nd St.
Lincoln Lynch and Josie Lynch to SEIA Rentals LLC, 1009 E. Williams St., $50,000.
Robert D. Long and Myrna J. Long to Cary J. Rice and Letisha M. Rice, 210 E. Woodland Ave., $70,000 (contract).
Justin Pipes and Galen Bain to Colton J. Bailey, 15472 Rock Bluff Road, $185,000.
Howard R. Sieren Living Trust and Burnita E. Sieren Revocable Trust to multiple Sieren trust shares, ag land in Wapello County.
Donna Ragen Guardianship and Conservatorship to MJM GW LLC, 8255 Fox Hills Road, Agency, $16,500.
Bonnie E. Randall to James E. Randall, 7133 120th Ave., No. 26.
July 11
Multiple Sieren trust shares to 5S Farmland LLC, ag land in Wapello County.
Tony J. Bakalar Sr. to IAT 65 LLC, 116 Fourth St., Chillicothe, $1,434 (tax sale).
Scott Greer to Cherry Grove Investments Inc., 504 S. Third St., Eddyville, $390 (tax sale).
Richard L. Sample Trust to Philip G. Griffith, 420 W. Golf Ave., $325,000.
James P. Rushman and Lori A. Rushman to Justin S. Pipes, 353 Osceola St., $65,000.
Robert M. Fisher Jr. and Candance S. Fisher to Robert M. Fisher Jr. and Candance S. Fisher Revocable Trust, 1954 W. Finley Ave.
Frederick W. Meyer and Suzette D. Meyer to Ellis L. Conley and Tammy M. Conley, 4226 118th Ave., $275,500.
Rhonda Reck to Kyla D. Evans, 19184 Bluegrass Road, $180,000.
July 12
Robert L. Wilt Sr. to Robert L. Wilt Sr. Revocable Trust, 9180 73rd St., Agency.
Susan M. Happel to Jennifer Metzger, 1848 Richmond Ave., $134,000.
Debra K. Storey to Kevin Hatfield, 719 Minneopa Ave., $125,000.
Burrell Elites LLC to Marabella Martinez, 1120 N. Court St., $129,000.
M&B Property LLC to HDWLR LLC, lots on West Main Street and West Second Street, $400,000.
Donna M. Beske Revocable Trust to Brian Beske and Patrena Beske, properties in Ottumwa.
July 13
Morgan A. Terlouw and Matthew J. Terlouw to Chad Wiley and Melissa Wiley, 17 Schwartz Drive, $205,000.
Wagner LLC to Felix Vu and Jacquelyn Penprase, 1407 Mowrey Ave., $75,000.
David Nino-Liu and Dennis W. Willhoit to JKAT Integrity Team LLC, 215 N. Jefferson St., $135,000.
Janet L. Garner Estate to Garner Family Trust, ag land in Wapello County.
Richard H. Moore and Valeria J. Moore to Valeria J. Moore, 320 S. Johnson Ave.
July 14
Donald Demoney and Nancy Demoney to Anthony Richards, 320 N. Fifth St., Eddyville, $149,899.
Nancy Demoney and Donald Demoney to Anthony Richards, vacant lot in Eddyville, $1.
Stephen M. Durflinger Living Trust to Matthew Smith, Ashley Smith and Stephen M. Durflinger Living Trust, ag land in Wapello County, $802,400.
Thomas G. Shepherd and Judith R. Shepherd to DP Rentals LLC, 1412 Prairie Ave., $5,000.
Kale C. Critchlow to Abril Mendoza, 730 Lillian St., $98,880.
Sharon Overturf to Chad Lindberg and Andrea Lindberg, land near Agency, $435,000.
Kristi S. Stutt and Richard W. Stutt, Charlotte L. Brumbaugh and Norman P. Brumbaugh, Sherri L. Brumbaugh, Joelle K. McGougan and Anthony D. Capwell, and Jana S. Brumbaugh to Chad Lindberg and Andrea Lindberg, 77 1/2 acres of ground in Wapello County.
