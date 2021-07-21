Marriages
July 10-14
Danae Lynn Moses of Eldon to Ryan Michael Giltner, Eldon.
Pamela Ebot Oben of Ottumwa to Ngeng Marxcel Bong, Ottumwa.
Land transfers
July 12
Beverly Ann Bethune and Scott Bethune to Daniel R. Jones and Kylee R. Jones, 232 W. Woodland Ave., $101,500 to $102,000.
Thomas M. Jones and Lisa Schmidt Jones to Daniel Dehrkoop and Breanna K. Dehrkoop, land, $125,000 to $125,500.
Jacqueline A. McAllister and Saelim T. Butler and Leah D. Butler, 815 W. Fourth St., $75,000 to $75,500.
Veldon King Estate to MEYJO Investments, LLC, 402 Richmond Ave., $122,000 to $122,500.
July 13
Jeremy M. Lipp and Kendra M. Lipp to Jesse Boltz, 105 Albany St., $156,500 to $157,000.
Sharon L. Mier to Matthew J. Erlandson and Lindsay D. Erlandson, 602 Morrell Drive, $179,900 to $180,400.
Guadalupe Fregoso to Gabriela Perez, 533 S. Adella St., $66,500 to $67,000.
Joseph A. Helfenberger and Janice R. Helfenberger to Michael Joseph Tryon, 37 Woodshire Drive, $165,000 to $165,500.
Jean L. Kearney to Ross Findley, 205 W. Williams St., $64,500 to $65,000.
Thomas M. Speer, executor of the estate of Bonnie J. Speer, to Shafawn P. Scott and Delanie Scott, $193,000 to $193,500.
William H. and Kathleen M. Hornback to John M. Lucas and Stephanie Snyder, 201 S. Adella St., $89,000 to $89,500.
Ricky Edward Johnson and Debra Jean Johnson to Colette J. Riedel, 716 Grace St., $115,000 to $115,500.
July 14
Joan Bissell, c/o Cheryl Simplot, POA, to Gevock Home Services, 559 S. Cherry St., $96,000 to $96,500.
Austin Karst to Jacob Jones and Kiley Jones, 1970 Little Soap Road, Bloomfield, $237,000 to $237,500.
Noemi Marroquine and Arturo Solis to Henry Molina and Anayansi Flores, 907 Locust St., $60,000 to $60,500.
July 16
Michael Gilbert to Dennis Ellis, 17885 Lot 38 Rock Bluff Road, $14,000 to $14,500.