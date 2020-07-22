Marriages
May 30
Alexandria Katheryn Swigart of Ottumwa to Matthew Glenn Den Hartog, Ottumwa.
June 26
Jennifer Jo Lane of Ottumwa to Patrick David Soots, Ottumwa.
July 4
Beauty Wonne of Ottumwa to Kazim John, Ottumwa.
Beverly Wonne of Ottumwa to Sweeten Laijo, Ottumwa.
Ronda Lori Perkins Raun of Ottumwa to Jeffrey Eugene Frana, Ottumwa.
Maria Yorleny Lopez Escobar of Ottumwa to Eliezer Abiel Garcia Cifuentes, Ottumwa.
Anne Margaret Martin of Ottumwa to Dayrle Allen Waller, Ottumwa.
Deanna Jean Merrill of Ottumwa to Kenneth Edward Cook Jr., Ottumwa.
Sandra Jean Garner Hudek of Ottumwa to James Gregory Pettyjohn, Ottumwa.
July 10
April Marie Moore Holladay of Ottumwa to Lonza Sue Caudill, Ottumwa.
July 11
Jenna Lynn Ellis of Ottumwa to Shad Shannon Palmer, Ottumwa.
Karissa Nicole Wilcoxson of Longview, Texas, to Clayton Bradley Temaat, Longview, Texas.
Abby Rose Conrad of Blakesburg to Christopher Dean Brain, Blakesburg.
July 5
Anne Jennings Tozzo of Plant City, Florida, to Rickie Allen Roberts, Ottumwa.
Land transfers
July 6
Timothy Allen Wright and Laura Ellen Wright to Drew Alexander Ballard, 602 Fahrney Blvd., $172,000 to $172,500.
Elizabeth Surber, executor of Emery Surber Estate, to SEIA Rentals, LLC, 601 Chester Ave., $35,000 to $35,500.
Nena C. Young to Heather M. Philips, 2609 Marilyn Road, $135,800 to $136,300.
Thomas B. Rundle, trustee of the Thomas B. Rundle Trust, to Eric C. De Boef and Amy A. De Boef, 2427 Northgate St., $185,000 to $185,500.
David G. Ward and Donna K. Ward to Arthur E. Foudree and Kathy L. Foudree, 15119 Eddyville Road, $215,000 to $215,500.
Marilú Reyes to Michael V. and Jane P. Hodoly, 561 and 563 S. Moore St. $43,000 to $43,500.
July 7
Barbara Jean Neill to Caleb M. Schwartz, 118 Bryan Road, $112,000 to $112,500.
John Sholes and Rose E. Sholes to Arturo Yunior Nuiry Beltran and Jennifer Beltran Santos, 312 W. Park Ave., $85,000 to $85,500.
Debra and Anthony Recker to Tyler Paull, 1130 E. Mary St., $71,000 to $71,500.
Susan Jane Hugland to Paul Kuhns, 2643 Little Soap Road, Bloomfield, $101,000 to $101,500.
July 8
Hannah Jo Mundell and Clayton M. Mundell to Steven M. Buller and Sara Buller, 235 W. Golf Ave., $148,000 to $148,500.
Steven M. Buller and Sara Buller to Joseph Norton and Jaime Carson Norton, 101 W. Alta Vista Ave., $206,000 to $206,500.
Dale Lee and Tina Ann Richmond to Carter Jacobsen and John D. Goode, vacant ground, $162,450 to $162,950.
Lindsey Miller to Collin Schultz, 9172 28th St., $179,400 to $179,900.
July 9
Luis A. Sican and Natalie Sican-Casarubias to Karen K. Stagers, 1336 Mowrey Ave., $59,500 to $60,000.
Jorge A. Villeda and Leticia L. De Villeda to Villeda’s Property Management, LLC, 412 E. Main St., no price provided.
William C. Hicks and Jane R. Hicks to Joseph S. Mach, 2007 Hickory St., $239,000 to $239,500.
Martin Zavala to Jorge A. Villeda and Leticia L. De Villeda, 412 E. Main St., $90,000 to $90,500.
July 13
Daniel K. Riley to Audrey Lynn Van Ness, 1445 Albia Road, $34,000 to $34,500.
Rick A. and Anne Roberts to Linda S. Patterson, 613 Boone Ave., $65,000 to $65,500.
July 14
U.S. Small Business Administration to William C. Hicks and Jane R. Hicks, 1983 W. Finley Ave., $147,500 to $148,000.
City of Ottumwa to Rick Wilson, 529 Appanoose St., no price provided.
Better Homes by Bettin, LLC, to James T. Atkins, 102 S. KD St., Eldon, $39,000 to $39,500.
July 15
Dustin G. Stansberry and Jana L. Stansberry to Mackenzie J. McCollam, 3446 91st Ave., $270,000 to $270,500.
John and Rose Sholes to Diasnel Almenares Leyva and Yarnedys Vilavicensio Marcias, 909 Center Ave., $65,000 to $65,500.
July 17
Roger Stephen Yates to Nathaniel Welna, 137 S. Iowa Ave., $30,000 to $30,500.
City of Eddyville to Chris and Renee Davis, 203 S. Fourth St., Eddyville, $1,100 to $1,600.
Elizabeth Techel to Andres Quinonez Lopez and Rocio Patlan Baeza, 901 Chster Ave., $89,500 to $90,000.
Ashley Dodson to Theopoula Hasapis, 160 E. Alta Vista Ave., $134,500 to $135,000.
Levi Morrissey and Laci Morrissey to Joshua Tice and Jennifer Tice, 1435 Albia Road, $103,000 to $103,500.
Julio Cesar Santa Cruz Aristondo to Anlly Reyes, 1115 Hammond Ave., $39,000 to $39,500.
Nathaniel Welna to Yanier Julio Pelaez Ortego and Arlet Machado Castillo, 310 Taft, $60,000 to $60,500.
Larry D. and Shirley Major to Sheila Rehling, 302 Seventh St., Eldon, $23,000 to $23,500.
Rick Allan Staton and Rebecca Lynn Staton to Ashlynn Groom, 15720 Rock Bluff Road, $130,000 to $130,500.
Noel C. Marks to Jose A. Soto, 329 S. Moore St., $43,000 to $43,500.
Estate of Edna Katherine Walker to Frase Company Rentals, LLC, 317 N. Iowa Ave., $87,000 to $87,500.