July 17-21
Marriages
Jessica Maris Todd to Noah McKaine Boyer
Salina Kay Henderson to Tyson James Spaeth
Kaitlyn Ann Richmond to Bennett William Spry
Land transfers
July 17
Virginia Schneider to Mary Lobberecht, 404 S. Fifth St., Eddyville, $5,000.
Becky L. Smith to Community 1st Credit Union, 914 Sheffield St.
Augustin B. Morales and Quizai M. Morales to Obed Morales Manzano and Mericia Hernandez Zuniga, 1007 S. James St., $60,000.
Kristy D. Mundt Living Trust to Sharon L. Overturf, 109 S. Cherry St., $98,000.
July 18
Virginia Schneider to Steven T. Schneider, 407 N. Front St., Eddyville.
Kenneth S. Tipton and Teresa Tipton to Kenneth S. Tipton and Teresa Tipton, 7085 73rd St., Agency.
Eythan Rodgers and Emma Rodgers to Ronda Frana, 1212 Castle St., $103,000.
Carl R. Smith and Susan Smith to Susan Smith and Carl R. Smith, 1210 E. Court St.
Mary Hughes to Benjamin M. Jordan and JoAnne Jordan, 156 N. Willard St., $65,000.
July 19
Brian H. Burnett to Brandon Marcella and Jenny Gordy, 508 W. Main St., Agency, $149,500.
We Sell Houses LLC to Daniel Mallonee, 517 Appanoose St., $35,000.
Deborah L. Jewell and Michael E. Jewell to City of Ottumwa, vacant lot in Ottumwa.
Linda J. Mason to Joshua Creamer, 506 Boone Ave., $15,500.
Joyce E. Thomas Estate to Jonathan K. Nolin and Ashley M. Nolin, 838 Ellis Ave., $97,500.
Charles Roberts to Tabatha Roberts, 12 Carter Court.
City of Kirkville to Sean C. Strothman and Faith Strothman, lots in Kirkville.
July 20
Calvin L. Van Genderen and Amy L. Van Genderen to Calvin L. Van Genderen and Amy L. Van Genderen Revocable Trust, land in Wapello County.
Jay C. Welsh and Lori R. Mason to Jay C. Welsh and Lori R. Mason, 8582 97th Ave.
Jeffrey Frana and Ronda Frana to Douglas M. Mottet and Connie J. Mottet, 1434 Lake Road, $275,000.
Janet L. Garner Estate to Garner Family Trust, land in Wapello County.
July 21
City of Ottumwa to Alissa Welch, 1531 Mable St.
Terry Buckingham and Rebecca L. Buckingham to Rebecca L. Buckingham and Terry Buckingham, 817 Queen Anne Ave.
Rusty Orman and Christina Silone to Lane Hill, 612-614 Church St.
Wapello County Sheriff's Office to P&M Properties LLC, 602 E. Finley Ave., $33,000 (sheriff deed).
Wapello County Sheriff's Office to P&M Properties LLC, 817 Allison Ave., $33,751 (sheriff deed).
Kevin A. Christopher to Jennifer J. Christopher, 8445 215th Ave., Blakesburg.
Shirley M. Nash to Shirley M. Nash Family Revocable Trust, 337 Appanoose St.
Lorri Patava Swarney to John Robert Swarney II, 14194 135th St.
David Smith and Allison Smith to Tyler Kershaw and Kelsey Kershaw, 540 Hamilton St., $150,000 (contract).
Mitchell R. Usasz and Hillary J. Usasz to Jonathan Hayek and Francesca Hayek, 259 E. Golf Ave. and lots on East Golf Avenue, $260,000.
