July 10-23
Marriages
Noemi Ruiz to Gabriel Calicio Lopez
Joleena Headley to David Franklin Good Jr.
Jorein Luke to Lee Jibauir
Lourdes Espinoza Rincon to Alejandro Bonilla-Hernandez
Alexis Lynn Fisher to Matthew James Dupre, both of Bloomfield
Land transfers
July 11
David E. Gates and Kari Gates to Fredy Alas-Guerra and Karla Guerra, $3,500 to $4,000.
Augustin G. Perez and Maria T. Calderon de Perez to Odilia Matias Gomez and Aroldo Otoniel Matias Gomez, $60,000 to $60,500.
John L. Hunolt and Sylvia A. Hunolt to John L. Hunolt and Sylvia A. Hunolt Revocable Trust (dated Dec. 12, 2017)
Susan Beth Garrett Estate to Travis Harbour
Tonya Davis to Jeffrey Whitehall and Rena Whitehall, $269,000 to $269,500.
Jason W. Vanderveer and Alicia B. Vanderveer to Jacob D. Voorheis, $50,000 to $50,500.
Rochelle D. Palen and Angie M. Coker to Palen Coker Trust, 203 S. Ferry St.
July 12
Hazen D. Beggs to Hazen D. Beggs and Scott J. Niles, 1521 E. Second St.
Salmonsen Properties LLC to Rural Revival Properties LLC, $55,000 to $55,500.
Jay B. Johnson (Trustee of Jay B. Johnson Revocable Trust dated Dec. 2, 2011) to Jaclyn Johnson and Jamie Johnson
David E. Humburg and Debbie J. Humburg to Cameron LaPoint
July 13
Teresa L. Fogle to ACC 290 LLC, $199.
Donald Goodwin and Tracy Goodwin to Tracy Goodwin
Kurt W. VanZandt to Brandon M. Brooks and Alisha A. Brooks, $210,000 to $210,500.
Christina Tait to Kyaw Kay, $156,500 to $157,000.
David Luthi and Deborah Luthi to David Luthi
Jamie Johnson and Jaclyn Johnson to J&J Family Farms LLC
July 14
Teresa D. Dickinson and Steven Dickinson to James A. Wedlake, $62,000 to $62,500.
Tiffany L. Bohannon to Norman Snow, $45,000 to $45,500. (2020 page 3400)
Rebecca S. Taylor and Robin T. Honomichl (executors of Sandra June Roe Estate) to Robin T. Honomichl, $15,000 to $15,500.
Joseph C. Salinas and Haylee M. Saad to Joseph C. Salinas
Mitchell Souravong and Lammathou Souravong to Nathan C. Easttep Jr., $191,000 to $191,500.
Donnie J. Bibby and Teresa D. Bibby to Teresa D. Bibby
July 15
Diana M. Swartz, Stan L. Swartz, Joy Orona, Mike D. Orona, David Parr and Kathleen Vander Meiden to Fernando Vasquez, $90,000 to $90,500.
Michael R. Stockton and Cathie S. Stockton to BBM Investments LLC, $60,000 to $60,500.
Robert B. Huddleston and Lael K. Huddleston to Brent R. Huddleston and Jill M. Huddleston, $88,000 to $88,500.
Kenneth Monroe Kent to Michael W. Johnson, $137,000 to $137,500.
John A. Sholes and Rose E. Sholes to Jose L. Sanchez Godina and Teresa de Jesus Ramirez Ramos, $100,000 to $100,500.
Alyssa Byrum to Nicholas L. McKelvey and Jasmine M. Baxter, $72,000 to $72,500.
Bud Heckart & Sons Inc. to Frase Company Rentals LLC, $445,000 to $445,500.
Joseph C. Salinas and Haylee M. Saad to Joseph C. Salinas
July 18
Fredy A. Guerra and Karla Guerra to Rene Argueta Navarro, $15,000 to $15,500.
Frase Company Rentals LLC to Donald Sly, $70,000 to $70,500.
Kenneth J. Jordan and Sheila Kay Jordan to Janet K. Heckart, $155,000 to $155,500.
Joseph K. Jones and Heather L. Jones to Anne Michele (trustee of Anne Michel Revocable Trust dated Feb. 5, 2020), $107,000 to $107,500.
Kenneth J. Jordan and Sheila Kay Jordan to Janet K. Heckart
James M. Woods and Heidi G. Woods to Jordan B. Lantz and Maria T. Lantz, $300,000 to $300,500.
Estate of Mark Alan Cavanaugh to Marla Dawn Cavanaugh
Michael J. Schwartz and Leticia Schwartz to Roman Paz and Nallely Morales Manzano, 547 Minneopa Ave., $38,000 to $38,500 (contract).
Trenton L. Breeding and Nicole N. Morris to Jerod W. Jeffrey, $150,000 to $150,500.
James L. Langland (executor of Alma Louis Langland Estate) to Kristi G. Ridgway, $218,000 to $218,500.
Nathanael Wasson and Amanda K. Wasson to Wyatt Myers
July 19
Sarah Darrow and Charles Darrow to Debra McClure
Tracy L. Alexander to Walter L. Barker and Cathy S. Barker, $197,500 to $198,000.
Robyn J. Pearson to Patricia Headley, $55,000 to $55,500.
Dana L. Pherigo to Dana L. Pherigo and Heather D. Thompson, 1100 W. Mary St.
Jay D. Wheaton and Sandra M. Wheaton to Austin Wheaton, $200,000 to $200,500.
Wash King Inc. to Fraise Construction Inc., $165,000 to $165,500.
Great Lakes Restoration LLC to K&L Properties LLC, $35,000 to $35,500.
July 20
Angel C. Owings to Zoie Owings
John L. Hunolt and Sylvia Ann Hunolt (trustees of John and Sylvia Hunolt Family Revocable Trust) to David W. Chrisman and Carrie E. Chrisman, $119,000 to $119,500.
Salmonsen Properties LLC to Rose A. Webb, $69,500 to $70,000.
Brandon M. Johnson and Sarah D. Johnson to Sheli J. Zwer, $115,000 to $115,500.
Julie L. Davis to Tyler Reinhard, $219,500 to $220,000.
Carla J. Collett to Sharon Hill, $5,500 to $6,000.
July 21
Richard Thompson and Debra Thompson to Robert G. Stevens and Christy Stevens, $53,500 to $54,000.
James D. Morrow and Margaret J. Morrow to Jessica L. Klostermann and Nicole L. Klostermann, $168,000 to $168,500.
July 22
Sheli J. Zwer to Mark A. Kukuzke and Tanya S. Kukuzke, $215,000 to $215,500.
Terri L. O'Hara and Michael M. O'Hara to Steven L. Poole, $31,900 to $32,400.
Steven Lee Erwin and Gary James Erwin (successor co-trustees of Buddy C. Erwin Trust dated May 18, 2005) to Steven Lee Erwin
Gary James Erwin to Steven Lee Erwin
U.S. Bank National Association to Like Home Properties LLC
Vicki Louise Baty (executor of Normagene Louise Robertson Estate) to Daniel W. Schroeder and Sarah Jo Schroeder Family Revocable Trust), $65,000 to $65,500.
Sherry L. Smith and Stephen R. Smith to Cole A. Davis, $8,222 to $8,722.
Jerome Marlin and Alma Marlin to Annette M. Fields, $7,000 to $7,500.
Larry C. Wilson and Viki L. Wilson to Larry C. Wilson and Viki L. Wilson
