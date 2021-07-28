Marriages
April 17
Hetty Batlok of Ottumwa to Hilton Anjain, Ottumwa.
July 10
Katlyn Marie O’Connell of Ottumwa to Christopher Aaron Wenger, Ottumwa.
Land transfers
July 19
Jeff Laughlin to Zachariah Jay Bedford, 205 E. Walnut, Eldon, $6,000 to $6,500.
Jack C. Mitchell and Mary M. Mitchell to Jacob Stinson and Kylee Crable, 1416 Chester Ave., $135,000 to $135,500.
Arlyn Ray Nelsen Trust and Lana Elizabeth Nelsen Trust to Angela L. Green, 802 E. Highland Ave., $225,000 to $225,500.
Arlin A. Anfinson and Carol M. Anfinson to Amber Carroll, 821 E. Highland Ave., $189,000 to $189,500.
July 20
Ottumwa Rentals, LLC, to Karl Van Sleet, 315 N. Fairview Ave., $39,900 to $40,400.
Roger G. Spurgeon to Chelsea Mathis, 747 E. Highland Ave., $132,900 to $133,400.
Michael W. Grinstead and Linda D. Grinstead to Turner Real Estate Company, LLC, $100,000 to $100,500.
GenoSource, LLC, to Branndi Kraushaar and Doris Martinez, 360 N. Marion St., $175,000 to $175,500.
Jacqueline A. McAllister to Darrell A. Jones, 234 Caylor, Agency, $35,000 to $35,500.
July 21
Toni L. Cameron, administrator, Betty L. Cameron Estate, to Matthew A. Raber and Lacey N. Raber, 120 E. High, Agency, $100,000 to $100,500.
Roman Angel Flores Paz and Nallely Morales Manzano to Amilcar Bernardo Mejia and Mirna Yaquelin Aldana Rodas, 1010 E. Mary St., $50,000 to $50,500.
Tyler W. Howelle and Rachel L. Howell to Justine C. York and Minnie M. Stufflebeem, 2705 Little Soap Road, $139,900 to $140,400.
Clayton M. Sheedy and Shelby Sheedy to Irma Gonzalez Linares, 543 Leighton St., $164,500 to $165,000.
Toby Welch and Alissa A. Welch to Roy Chestnut and Myra Chestnut, 512 W. Park Ave., $45,000 to $45,500.
City of Eldon to Cardinal School District, 602 W. Elm St., $145,000 to $145,500.
Lloyd L. Sylvester Trust, dated Nov. 9, 2017, to Lyle D. and Kathy Sylvester, east 15 acres of NE 1/4 NE, section 16-73-13, $136,500 to $137,000.
The Estate of Randall Lee Meyers to David Gates and Kari Gates, 606 Queen Anne Ave., $35,000 to $35,500.
July 22
TYST Holdings, LLC, to HCI52501 Investment, LLC, land, $100,000 to $100,500.
Lloyd Sylvester Trust dated Nov. 9, 2017, to Dustin L. and Morgan A. Coleman, rural 25th Avenue and 165th Street, Hedrick, $564,020 to $564,520.
July 23
David Lennie to Treva Duffy, 950 S. Webster St., $1,000 to $1,500.
Rong Shayang Shieh and Shiow-ing Shieh to Xavier Edward Wilson and Kathryn Ann Wilson, vacant ground, $250,000 to $250,500.
Kermit Knott to Michael McGrory and Julie McGrory, 551 Indian Trail Road, $282,000 to $282,500.
Sonny Thronton and Molly Thornton to Van Za Min, 1125 Jay St., $180,000 to $180,500.
Kenneth Hamm and Angela Hamm to Dawson Hamm and Kierra Bishop, $79,900 to $80,400.
Karina Bizarro Aguilar to Cheri L. Lord, 5 Silverwood Drive, $87,000 to $87,500.
David Ives Curtis to Jacob Brisendine, 351 N. Marion St., $91,670 to $92,170.
Gary Shunk and Paw Kpru to Julio C. De Paz and Tiffany A. De Paz, 28 Carter Court, $146,000 to $146,500.
Rod and Cindy Meinders to VIP Holdings, LLC, 1221 N. Van Buren Ave., $175,500 to $176,000.
AM Yates, LLC, to VIP Holdings, LLC, 1221 N. Van Buren Ave., $438,750 to $438,250.
Function Four, LLC, to VIP Holdings, LLC, 1221 N. Van Buren Ave., $473,750 to $474,250.
Earl J. Stout and Sharon K. Stout to Jaden S. Stevens, 1606 W. Second St., $67,650 to $68,150.