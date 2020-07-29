Marriages
July 17-18
Jennifer Marie Holley of Eldon to William Forrest Aubrey, Eldon.
Jaclyn Anne Martin of Ottumwa to Todd Allen Swartz, Ottumwa.
Anna Marie Smith Miller of Ottumwa to Tommy William Kendall, Ottumwa.
Hannah Marie Enloe of Ottumwa to Aaaron Michael Wayne Roane, Fulton, Missouri.
Erin Suzanne Fritchen of Hedrick to Marcus Allen Durflinger, Hedrick.
Melinda Leona Mathias of Kirkville to Jeffrey Alan Moore, Kirkville.
Land transfers
July 20
Dakota and Rachelle Duffield to Jose Gonzalez, 1825 Albia Road, $166,500 to $167,000.
Victor M. Venegas and Maria E. Ferreyro to Johnny L. Cox and Elizabeth M. Cox, 120 N. Ransom St., $92,000 to $92,500.
Jeffrey Alan Miller and Lori Lynn Miller to Jorge Baez Rochin and Josefina Garcia Baez, 241 S. Adella St., $87,000 $87,500.
Camilo Magana to Kyaw Tay, 117 N. Hancock St., $35,000 to $35,500.
Larry J. and Constance J. Neff to Jeffrey A. and Lori L. Miller, 1128 N. Traul Ave., $153,000 to $153,500.
DeWees-McCoy Properties, LLC, to Betsy M. Pardo Munoz, 2280 W. Main St., $52,000 to $52,500.
Manuel Samayoa Pineda to Joseph Q. Cudal and Ma Dolores T. Cudal, 514 Appanoose St., $77,685 to $78,185.
JKAT Integrity Team, LLC, to Camila and Yolanda Magana, 401 McCarroll Drive, $99,000 to $99,500.
Ashley I. Williams to James E. Greer III, 109 S. Webster St., $67,000 to $67,500.
July 21
Cynthia J. Nau, f.k.a. Cynthia Kirkhart, and Harold B. Nau to Kjierstin N. Ridgway and Mitchell R. Boyd, 1802 Albia Road, $61,000 to $61,500.
Steven P. Thompson and Dawn A. Thompson to Joshua B. Harris and Nicole E. Hug, 1394, 1394 Bluegrass Road, $150,000 to $150,500.
Craig A. Bride and Cinday A. Bride to Matthew J. Brown, 602 Ray St., $47,500 to $48,000.
Alex J. Swanstrom and Heather M. Swanstrom to Lavon Schwartz, 16 Schwartz Drive, $140,000 to $140,500.
Paul L. Lauer and Amber D. Paull to Todd Disco and Nordia Powell-Sisco, 22 Schwartz Drive, $180,000 to $180,500.
Roger and Peggy Kubik Irrevocable Trust to John E. and Lynn M. McDavitt, 1454 Swanson Ave., $63,000 to $63,500.
Jennifer A. Stout and Travis E. Stout to Jeffrey L. Harland and Nicole J. Harland, 109 Sunflower, Eddyville, $136,000 to $136,600.
July 22
Keith L. White to Todd M. Fite and Susan M. Fite, 211 Caylor St., Agency, $29,000 to $29,500.
Richard E. and Joan Gatfield to Edward C. And Lisa M. Black, 306 Chilton Ave., $15,500 to 16,000.
Michael R. Deiters and Patricia L. Deiters to Matthew RC and Breanna L. Wasson, 62 ac m/l on 50th Street, $145,000 to $145,500.
July 23
Jeffrey A. Ousley and Lori J. Ousley to Jordan R. Thornburg, 406 Crestview Ave., $88,000 to $88,500.
Oguz Poroy to Alexandria Elaine Bibby, 328 N. Ferry St., $20,000 to $20,500.
July 24
Jeremy Weller and Danielle Weller to Luis A. Sican and Natalie Sican-Casrubbias, 450 Creativew Ave., $160,000 to $160,500.
Jon Welch Jr. to Carla J. Heisdorffer, 149 S. Moore St., $28,000 to $28,500.
Estate of Jennie Nord by Executor Melody Exline to Anne Michele Revocable Trust, 522 Ray St., $20,000 to $20,500.
Lana L. Dixon fo MLP Properties, LLC, 524 S. Ferry St., $33,150 to $33,650.
Travis Hancock to Juan Carlos Valverde, 119 N. Benton St., $79,000 to $79,500.
Kevin L. Guiter and Chantel Guiter to Candice B. Guiter, 302 Ottumwa St., $30,000 to $30,500.
Thomas J. Durflinger and Denise A. Durflinger to Patrick L. Hammes and Tracy Hammes, bare ground, $442,000 to $442,500.