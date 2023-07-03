June 26-30
Marriages
Trinidad Estrada Escalante to Gonzalo Gutierrez Garcia
Shanae Leanne Williams to Connor Lee Crumes
Melissa Kijenmej to Isaiah Basin
Land transfers
June 26
Central Iowa Ventures LLC to Tayler Meyers, 822 S. Webster St., $67,500.
Taxman Ptr 2 to Nathan Reiter, 520 N. Jefferson St., $7,000.
Erin N. Dyer to Jon J. Dyer, 3542 Wapello-Jefferson Road.
Randy D. Pope Estate to Larry Price, 21653 Copperhead Road, $15,000.
Burrell Elites LLC to Donald L. Small and Jonathon E. Mecklenburg, 205 E. Hickory St., Blakesburg, $119,000.
Jenny Anderson to Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2015, 322 N. Weller St., $56,700 (sheriff deed).
Stephanie V. Kelley and Curtis J. Kelley to George R. Cox, 926 Lee St., $59,500.
George R. Cox to George R. Cox and Austin Cox, 926 Lee St.
Miles Bacon Estate to Eric Clawson, 9756 100th Ave., $53,000.
Alexis A. Clements to Jason W. Pumphrey and Shamica N. Bell, 209 W. Golf Ave., $183,000.
Patricia A. Voss to Brock White and Brenna White, land in Wapello County.
June 27
Tara Porter to Tara Porter and Phillip Porter, 422 N. Clay St.
MLP Properties LLC to Jared W. Hemmings and Jana L. Roman, 612 S. Webster St., $52,000.
Linda L. Pool Estate to Nathan Wilson, 906 Church St., Eldon, $224,000.
Larry D. Meixner to Fredy Guerra and Karla A. Guerra, 1305 Greenwood Drive, $16,000.
Miguel Angel Gallegos and Norma M. Gallegos to Xavier Salas Villatoro, 326 S. Cherry St., $2,000.
Emily K. Speer and Douglas L. Speer to Tabitha M. White, 227 S. Willard St., $83,000.
Muriel A. Greiner and Stephen H. Greiner to Paul M. Jacobs and Janet L. Jacobs, land in Wapello County, $1,315,000.
Patricia M. Downing Estate to Joel L. Roberts, 917 Johnson Ave., $82,000.
June 28
Jerry L. Potts and Julia M. Potts to Mary Streeby, 609 Church St., Eldon., $8,500.
Tina S. Fleming, Randy G. Cantrell, Gregory S. Cantrell and Nancy J. DeMoss to Sharon R. Dimit, 16409 150th St.
John Sholes and Rose E. Sholes to Michael D. Jones and Martha G. Jones, 1302 Mowrey Ave., $115,000 (contract).
Derek W. Gates and Claudia Gates to Villeda's Rentals LLC, 516 S. Lillian St., $55,000.
Daniel K. Keasling and Suszanne R. Keasling and Dallas R. Black, 257 Hill St., $75,000.
Dennis G. Marochak and Jean A. Marochak to Dennis G. and Jean A. Marochak Living Trust, 16580 U.S. Highway 34 No. 19.
Phyllis J. Belzer Trust to Pamela Hansen and Joseph Hansen, 201 N. Ransom St., $75,000.
Patricia E. Jones to Harley Davidson, 447 Hackworth Ave., $107,300.
Olga E. Woudenberg Revocable Trust to Olga E. Woudenberg-Sowden and Robert R. Sowden, multiple properties in Ottumwa.
Marilyn M. Wilkins to Austin E. Wilkins, 426 S. Webster St.
Briana R. Wilkins to Austin E. Wilkins, 426 S. Webster St.
June 29
Legacy Whitetail Farms LLC to Sunset Investment Group LLC, land in Wapello County, $425,600.
Evelyn Thomann to Joshua D. Tice and Jennifer L. Tice, 131 W. Alta Vista Ave.
Thomas M. Yochum to Doug Bringman and Amber Bringman, 317 S. Ward St., $61,000.
Christina M. Yochum Trust to Doug Bringman and Amber Bringman, 317 S. Ward St.
Jacquelin M. Seim Estate to Bank of the West, 1201 N. Court St., $50,006.86 (sheriff deed).
Robert D. Long and Myrna J. Long to Cary J. Rice and Letisha M. Rice, 210 E. Woodland Ave., $70,000 (contract).
Thomas M. Yochum to Tyler J. McIntosh and Hillary N. Simonson, 23776 Whiskey Ridge Road, $462,000.
Lillian A. Irwin to Eduardo Santos Marquez, 1988 Chester Ave., $139,000.
June 30
Lindberg Properties LLC to Chad Lindberg Properties LLC, 297 Richmond Ave., $223,425 (contract).
Miles Bacon Estate to Eric Clawson, 9756 100th St.
Douglas E. Black to Shandy Housholder, 551 N. Hazel St., Agency, $165,000.
Arthur Bedford and Pamela Bedford to Jonathan Behrle and Heather Behrle, land in Wapello County, $100,000.
Janet K. Heckart to DTF Ventures LLC, land in Wapello County, $155,000.
Cindy L. Murphy to Lindsey L. Leege, 457 S. Ward St., $118,750.
Eldon L. Spurgeon Estate to Kristopher L. Logue and Melissa S. Logue, land in Wapello County, $325,000.
Betty Spurgeon to Kristopher L. Logue and Melissa S. Logue, land in Wapello County.
