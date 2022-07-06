June 26-July 2
Marriages
Amanda Marie McCoy to Ronald Dean Collins
Mariah June Kelley to Jesse Coltnn Cavanaugh
Land transfers
June 27
Terry Lee MacQueen and April Ann MacQueen to James Copple and Misty Copple, 232 N. Moore St., $70,000 to $70,500.
June 28
Sherri M. May and Roger May to Corey D. Haynes and Chelsey M. Haynes, 332 E. Mahaska St., Agency, $180,000 to $180,500.
June 29
Dixie L. Sly Estate (c/o Shawna Lox, executor) to Esmeralda Najarro and Marcos Najarro, 331 and 335 N. Moore St., $17,000 to $17,500.
Robin T. Honomichl and Timothy C. Honomichl to Rebecca S. Taylor, rural acreage in Eldon, $5,000 to $5,500.
Annie Phongsavanh to Chase Ballard and Cynthia Ballard, 217 Minneopa Ave., $130,000 to $130,500.
Jeremiah Linderman to Jerry Upah and Loretta Upah, 406 S. Sixth St., Eddyville, $15,000 to $15,500.
June 30
Gary Smith and Cindy J. Smith to Ottumwa Community School District, 2999 Oak Meadow Drive, $310,000 to $310,500.
Rachel Diana Walter to Raquel Jimenez Garcia, 326 N. Sheridan Ave., $110,000 to $110,500.
Shawn M. Smith to John A. Sholes and Rose E. Sholes, 1915 Chester Ave., $55,000 to $55,500.
Douglas Gorden to Mary Self, 316 Main St., Chillicothe, $3,500 to $4,000
Johnson Family Farms Inc. to Mark Alan Kayser Revocable Trust (dated March 29, 2019), 80 acres on 90th Street, $615,000 to $615,500.
Chance W. McCracken to Rodney R. Van Veen, 415 Vernon St., $129,000 to $129,500.
Duane Brinegar and Dolores A. Brinegar to Nicholas Arthur Batterson and Kylie Rae Batterson, vacant land in Wapello County, $466,800 to $467,300.
July 1
Christopher S. Chrisman and Christiana L. Chrisman to William T. Pester, 1964 Greenwood Drive, $87,000 to $87,500.
