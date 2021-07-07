Marriages
June 26-27
Aye Aye Yee of Ottumwa to Edicson Manuel Arteaga Alvarado, Ottumwa.
Janette Bonilla Hernandez Bonilla Potter of Ottumwa to Hector Manuel Bracero Centeno, Ottumwa.
Land transfers
June 28
Russell T. Sporer and Jean M. Sporer to Joshua D. Vice and Jennifer L. Tice, 9671 109th Ave., $315,000 to $315,500.
J.F. McKenna Farms, Inc., to McKenna Brothers Farms, LLC, c/o Matthew McKenna, rural land, $1,650,000 to $1,650,500.
Ryan P. Meinders and Megan A. Meinders to Landon W. Allen, 31 Cambridge Court, $207,500 to $208,000.
June 30
Robert H. Linnell and Ann M. Linnell to Jonathan Amador and Ju Ly, 809 Center Ave., $75,000 to $75,500.
Ronald Scherer and Kimberly Scherer to John Vanderhoof, 2619 45th St., Eldon, $158,000 to $158,500.
Kimberly J. Nauman and Kathryn E. Nauman to Cameron L. Chamberlin, 217 Albany St., $165,000 to $165,500.
Judy Lynn Ehret to Glenn A. Riese and Mary L. Riese, 1010 Chester Ave., $100,000 to $100,500.
Kevin Archer and Kerry Archer to Richard Kennedy, 1019 Hackberry St., $65,000 to $65,500.
Jeremy C. Frase to Gustavo A. Guerra, 230 S. Schuyler St., $12,000 to $12,500.
Weaver’s Men Shop, Inc., to JKAT Integrity Team, LLC, vacant lot, $12,500 to $13,000.
Bernice Marie Nason to Mallori R. Schulz, 215 Bryan Road, $125,000 to $125,500.
Alisha Rae Whennen-Zwer, executor, Carl Gene Whennen Estate, to Heather M. Snyder, 449 S. Ward St., $92,900 to $93,400.
Daniel J. Hartley to Like Home Properties, LLC, 214 N. Hancock St., $32,000 to $32,500.
Jerry Lee Potts and Julia Potts to Douglas E. Miller and Joan E. Miller, 401 First St., Eldon, $7,500 to $8,000.
July 1
John A. Sholes and Rose E. Sholes to Tony Williams, 1620 W. Second St., $45,000 to $45,500.
Sandra Kay Robertson to Ashley Hobbs, 1990 Greenwood Drive, $158,000 to $158,500.
Michael Schwartz and Leticia Schwartz to Green Rooster, LLC, 110 Lynwood, $20,000 to $20,500.
Ricky Dean Welsh and Melinda R. Elwood to Pat and Tracy Hammes, LLC, bare land, $4,000,000 to $4,000,500.
JRJS, LLC, to Ronald L. Swanstrom and Bridget A. Swanstrom, land, $785,333 to $785,833.
Mark Donnelly and Carol Donnelly to William M. Aljets and Rachel M. Aljets, 1208 Jay St., $93,000 to $93,500.
RJ Ag, LLC, to Michael Joseph Nichols, bare land, $453,438 to $453,938.
Johnathon H. Loftin and Kaitlin M. Loftin to Travis L. Linke and Jacquelyn R. Like, 52 Schwartz Drive, $189,000 to $189,500.
Ralph P. Owen and Linda L. Owen Revocable Trust dated May 16, 2015, to Hunter O. McCoy and Sydney Damerval, 11624 Bladensburg Road, $145,000 to $145,500.
James E. Fleener and Yvonne K. Fleener to Ryan P. Meinders and Megan A. Meinders, 10 Bear Creek Estates, $292,000 to $292,500.
Rafael Ochoa to Ka Po and Da San, 1019 Clinton Ave., $120,000 to $120,500.
July 2
Cavanaugh Associates to Sean and Jacquelyn Flattery, 10674 90th St., Lot 8 and Lot 1A, $66,690 to $67,190.
Amber D. Thorne, f.k.a. Amber D. Britt, to Makenzie and Juan Molina, 1334 N. Elm, $133,000 to $133,500.
Travis Jay and Shantel Jay to Craig R. Snyder and Kayla L. Brown, 291 S. College St., Agency, $70,000 to $70,500.