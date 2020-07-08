June 6 to July 1
Ciara Renae Parks of Ottumwa to Brayden Charles Freeman, Ottumwa.
Peyton McKenzie Crosser of Ottumwa to Cody Allen Bakalar, Ottumwa.
Joli Michele Johnson of Bloomfield to Alex Cameron Trauth, Bloomfield.
June 29
Jose and Martha Soto to Juan Armando Vicente Flores and Angelica Gomez Reyes, 520 W. Park, $42,000 to $42,500.
Paul T. Dobson and Linda L. Dobson to Tabitha Davis, 842 Wabash Ave., $72,165 to $72,665.
Valley View Land, LLLP, to Valley View Swine, LLC, bare land, $80,000 to $80,500.
Valley View Land, LLLP, to Greg Allen Courtney and Gina Kay Courtney, bare land, $300,000 to $300,500.
Greg Allen Courtney and Gina Kay Courtney to Valley View Land, LLLP, bare land, $600,000 to $600,500.
Sharon E. Jacobs to Josh Birk, 1020 S. Tuttle St., $3,000 to $3,500.
Valley View Land, LLLP, to Nicole Humston, bare land, $170,000 to $170,500.
June 30
Ed Penrod and Kathy Penrod to Josh M. Arnett, 1410 Albia Road, $134,000 $134,500.
Donna Dodds to Thaw Thee Htoo, 402 S. Ward St., $56,750 to $57,250.
Blake A. Smith and Katherine A. Smith to Justin O. Lieb, 215 Bonita Ave., $108,000 to $108,500.
Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Jon W. Cox, 268 E. Rochester St., $103,500 to $104,000.
July 1
Nicholas Sanchez and Maria Alvarez de Sanchez to Marco Rodriguez and Cecilia Ramirez, $82,000 to $82,500.
Kathryn A. Tygret to Kathryn A. Tygret, 418 N. Sheridan St., no price provided.
Ric Nancy Developments, L.C., to KEC Investments, LLC, 1406 Albia Road, $200,000 to $200,500.
July 2
Gary M. Hurley and Margaret K. Hurley to Cheri L. Lord, 316 N. Wapello St., $75,900 to $76,400.
Amy Van Fleet, f.k.a. Amy Buza, to Justin C. Johnson, 1800 Little Soap Road, $120,000 to $120,500.
Ralph E. Norris and Kevin Wade Norris to Claude B. and Cornelia A. Baroma, 15 Kingsley Drive, $113,000 to $113,500.
Daniel Gaston Neal to Edward C. and Lisa M. Black, 15471 Rock Bluff Road, $25,000 to $25,500.
Jack Jay Messerschmitt and Teri L. Messerschmitt to Emily G. Batterson, 533 Chester Ave., $98,000 to $98,500.
William Arthur Sands Trust to Swanson Brothers Land & Cattle, LC, land, $2,400,000 to $2,400,500.
Ashley M. Davis to Trenton Jones, 1205 E. Plum St., $62,000 to $62,500.