May 22-26
Marriages
Maria Antonia Catu to Mauricio Dolores Cueva
Kylee Grace Crable to Jacob Thomas Stinson
Alyssa Maya Ingalls to Curtis Reed Carey
Kimberly Dawn Johnson to Joshua Eugene Gridley
Kelsey Mae Hull to Samuel Arthur Lee Clark
Land transfers
May 22
Kenneth E. Crosser and April D. Crosser to Kenneth E. Crosser and April D. Crosser Revocable Trust, 2352 Timberlane Heights.
Maxine M. Chidester Estate to Gary Chidester, lot in Blakesburg.
Paul A. King Estate to Anne Michel Revocable Trust, 6992 Cliffland Road, $78,000.
Allen D. Ehret and Ruby M. Ehret to Ruby M. Ehret, 73 Schwartz Drive.
Franrica F. Payne Estate to K&T Properties LLC, 722 Lee Ave., $95,000.
Daniel V. Uzupis and Jennifer Spilis to Cory W. Preston, 186 Carter Ave., $230,000.
Matthew R. Phillips to Dakota Hanley, 25 Asbury Circle, $70,000.
May 23
Charles R. Downey Estate and C&C Land LLC to Orman Land & Livestock, ag land in Wapello County, $104,125.
Charles R. Downey Estate and C&C Land LLC to Orman Land & Livestock, ag land in Wapello County.
C.D. Huffman, Carol A. Huffman and C&C Land LLC to Orman Land & Livestock, ag land in Wapello County, $104,125.
Donna L. Fink Estate to Andrea Allman and Robert Fink, ag land in Wapello County.
Donna L. Fink Estate to Alan Fink, ag land in Wapello County.
May 24
Travis B. Francis and Stefanie J. Francis to Christina D. Jones, 103 E. Cass St., $70,000.
John L. Richards and Janet P. Richards to John L. Richards and Janet P. Richards, 215 Vogel Ave.
L&M Rentals LLC to Ashlan A. Padilla and Wilmer E. Bethancourt, 701 Clinton St., $89,000 (contract).
Kathryn A. Canaday Estate to Mary K. Sigman and Dennis Zellers, 503 Fahrney Boulevard, $180,000.
Robert J. Ullrick Jr. and Glenda S. Ullrick to Travis Jordan, 709 N. Fifth St., $150,000.
Aaron C. Sloan and Cloie B. Sloan to Angelicadianey Lastra Rivera, 1024 Clinton Ave., $105,000.
May 25
Shandy L. Housholder to Travis E. Housholder, 6274 Washington Road, Batavia.
Jerry L. Potts and Julia M. Potts to Cheryl Cravens, vacant lots in Eldon, $5,500.
Patrick J. Wagner to Cecil A. Albertson, 944 Bruce St., $15,000.
David L. Hibler to Jowilliam LLC, 201 N. Ward St., $120,000 (contract).
May 26
City of Eldon to Jerry L. Potts and Julia M. Potts, 210 Caster St., $1,200.
City of Eldon to Rachel Bedford and Roberto Espinoza, 207 Cornell St., $500.
Sharon F. Leyden and Anthony E. Leyden to Central Iowa Ventures LLC, 518 Clinton Ave., $29,000.
Sharon F. Leyden and Anthony E. Leyden to Central Iowa Ventures LLC, 1319 N. Wapello St, $32,000.
James A. Bevan to Jarrett Plate, 434 N. Quincy Ave., $117,500.
Margaret C. Vittetoe Estate to Melissa J. Schuttlefield, 1811 N. Ash St., $132,000.
MLP Properties LLC to G&B Carpentry & Remodeling LLC, 409 S. Milner St., $40,000.
Jordan L. Zook to Lweh Lah and Pimpiliai Coyu, 405 N. Ferry St., $68,000.
Faye J. Elliott to Debra D. Kent, 339 Farrington St., Agency, $150,000.
Maria de Los Angeles Sanchez to Elizabeth Bahena Arroyo, 330 N. Hancock St., $32,000 (contract).
David J. Rummelhart and Denise P. Rummelhart to Roy J. Rummelhart, 505 S. Madison Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.