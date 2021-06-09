Marriages
May 28 to June 1
Bobbie Jean Ellenberger Sena of Ottumwa to Brent Daniel Payne, Ottumwa.
Melinda Mae Garrett of Ottumwa to David Lee Tanke, Ottumwa.
Mary Ellen Gecho of What Cheer to Joe Albert Gott, What Cheer.
Samantha Morgan Garrett of Ottumwa to Ezekiel John Henry Flick, Ottumwa.
Rachel LeeAnn Almon of Ottumwa to Robert Joseph Harvey, Ottumwa.
Allison Lynn Reed Kale of Ottumwa to Adrian Garrett, Ottumwa.
Judy Ann Leonard of Ottumwa to John Nathan Arnett, Ottumwa.
Courtney Ranee Moffatt of Ottumwa to Jonathan David Caston, Ottumwa.
Land transfers
June 1
Mary Catherine Adam Trust dated July 13, 2010, to Valley View Land, LLLP, no address listed, $684,450 to $684,950.
Brandon Jackson to Ryan Jackson and Marquee Meyer, 502 N. Third St., Eldon, $90,000 to $90,500.
Victory Byron Winston, executor of the estate of Byron H. Winston, to Michael Sieren and Erika Sieren, 1103 N. Elm, $173,500 to $174,000.
Renee Suzette Mitchell to Tami Joy Hager, 235 Northview Ave., $75,000 to $75,500.
Frase Company Rentals, LLC, to Kierstyn S. Puffinbarger, 514 E. Williams St., $45,000 to $45,500.
June 2
Lucas J. Elfers to Noemi Ruiz, 1457 Swanson Ave., $40,000 to $40,500.
Larry D. Clabaugh to Stephan A. and Katina A. Palen, 402 S. Iowa Ave., $50,000 to $50,500.
June 3
Trinity Properties, LLC, and Steven D. Gatlin to Leslie Galaz and Christine Savage, 950 S. Lillian St., $50,000 to $50,500.
Thomas J. Golos to Aung Tha, 1009 Lillian St., $44,000 to $44,500.
Mary Frances Blew to Devin Ray Anderson, 123 N. Cooper Ave., $44,000 to $44,500.
Emily G. Hofstetter to Rodolfo Rodriguez and Marry Htoo, 533 Chester Ave., $100,000 to $100,500.
June 4
Mark L. Garner Living Trust dated May 16, 2017, to Michael P. McClure and Christine A. McClure, 115 N. Madison Ave., $115,000 to $115,500.
Richard W. Day Living Trust dated March 27, 1997, by Richard Day, trustee, to Mollie Vaughn, 230 S. Ward St., $65,000 to $65,500.
Daniel J. Kirmse to Cage D. Kirmse, 2366 N. Court St., $82,000 to $82,500.
Verna W. Hook to Richard Mayer and Beth Mayer, 542 S. Ferry St., $94,000 to $94,500.
Thomas P. Spurgeon and Brooke L. Spurgeon to Joshua E. Brown, 5688 180th Ave., $205,000 to $205,500.
Ralph P. Owen and Linda L. Owen to JKAT Integrity Team, LLC, 14 Pinehurst Circle, $11,250 to $11,750.
Martha M. Archer, Candace Glattfelder, atty-in-fact, to Adolfo Curiel-Iglesias and Maria Cortes de Curiel, 338 N. Sheridan St., $51,000 to $51,500.
Lillie E. Messerli to Thomas P. Spurgeon and Brooke L. Spurgeon, 5258 175th Ave., $315,000 to $315,500.