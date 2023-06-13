June 5-9
Marriages
Jessica Ruth Williams to Nicholas Carl Riedel
Katelyn Renee Herr to Nathan Andrew Cary
Stacy Marie Houltberg to Paul Michael Bennett
Alna Anjain to Dimmy Andy Joseph
Land transfers
June 5
Robert Stylee LLC to Jeffrey B. Peel and Tara N. Peel, land in Wapello County, $2,157,968.
Glenn R. Teeter Estate to Tammy Roberts, land in Wapello County.
Tammy Roberts and John Roberts to Jessica Ragen, vacant ground in Agency.
Donald A. Terrell to Donald D. Terrell, 702 S. Hancock St.
Corey Sharp and Misty Sharp to Nathan Champlin and Hannah Champlin, 401 N. Third St., Eddyville, $153,500.
Patricia Seamans, Robert A. Seamans, Tamara Krants, Eric Krantz, Timothy Kraber and Levi L. Kramer to Timothy Kraber and Levi L. Kraber, 613 Wabash Ave., $40,000.
Phillip W. Cave to Phillip W. Cave and Jackie L. Rehm, 545 Ottumwa St.
Casey S. Champ and Kylanna M. Champ to Sarah B. Hopkins, 15091 Eddyville Road, $185,000.
June 6
Weierhauser Family Trust to Marshal L. Wilz and Shania D. Wilz, 17506 150th St., $185,000.
Michael J. McClure to Jamie Dohm and Katrina Dohm, 508 and 510 W. Mary St., $320,000.
Derek W. Gates and Claudia Gates to Jorge A. Villeda, 564 S. Ransom St., $59,000.
Jorge A. Villeda and Leticia L. De Villeda to Villeda's Rentals LLC, 564 S. Ransom St.
We Sell Houses LLC to Jorge A. Villeda, 320 N. Adella St., $65,000.
Jorge A. Villeda and Leticia L. De Villeda to Villeda's Rentals LLC, 320 N. Adella St.
Phil A. LeGrande and Amanda L. LeGrande to Seth Bohannon and Cassandra Bohannon, 1035 S. Weller St.
Sandra S. Corder to Mark A. Reeves and Julie A. Reeves, 914 Lake Road, $110,000.
Hasan Jasarevic, Rahmane Jasarevic and Samir Jasarevic to Lisandro Antonio Godoy DeLeon, lots on West Main Street, $50,000 (contract).
Melvin L. Comer to Jim Buck, 726 W. Mary St., $87,000 (contract).
Adair Holdings LLC to Thomas J. Scheckel, ground in Wapello County, $16,000.
Robert V. Wilson Estate to Barbara J. Wilson, 154 S. Fellows Ave.
June 7
Sheng Zhang Wang, Feng Xi Weng, Ke Hui Wang and Shu Ying Lin to Jared W. Hemmings and Jana L. Roman, 1429 Casa Blanca Lane, $102,500.
Chet Coolbaugh and Dianne Coolbaugh to Chester and Diane Coolbaugh Living Trust, 2 Raynan Drive.
June 8
Sheryl Cox and Raymond Foy to Sheryl Cox, 609 S. Hancock St.
Wapello County Sheriff's Office to P&M Properties LLC, 324 Lynwood Ave., $80,000 (sheriff deed).
Brian K. Elliason and Donna M. Elliason to Robert L. Edmondson and M. Eileen Edmondson, 24 Birchwood Drive, $372,000.
Marilyn J. Irelan to Function Four LLC, 1529 Swanson Ave., $87,500.
Peyton M. Bakalar and Cody A. Bakalar to Bradley W. Timberlake, 37 Schwartz Drive, $215,000.
James L. Clark and Sue A. Clark to Douglas Stoker and Theresa Stoker, 15398 173rd Ave., $317,000.
Carol S. Guiter to Joyce A. Riley, 933 W. Mary St., $189,000.
Arnold Van Wardhuizen and Marilyn H. Van Wardhuizen to Kossi D. Bossou and Cyan Bossou, 1620 Greenwood Drive, $118,000.
Charles Van Toorn and Jean E. Van Toorn to Kevin K. Kirkpatrick and Julia Kirkpatrick, 401 S. Fourth St., Eddyville, $170,000.
Manuel R. Godoy De Leon to Lisandro Antonio Godoy De Leon, lots on Monroe Avenue.
Jose A. Soto and Martha E. Soto to Judy D. Carder, 401 N. Van Buren Ave., $49,800.
June 9
MLP Properties LLC to Landon Lynch Conservatorship, 524 S. Ferry St., $42,000.
Amanda Wiley to Matthew Bollinger and Jackelline G. Gomez-Lopez, 1304 Hamilton St., $192,000.
City of Ottumwa to Rippling Waters, 328 S. Ward St.
Lisa Wright to Henry Majin and Jazmine Majin, 22 N. Marion St., $46,000.
James W. Nickerson and Stephanie J. Nickerson to Kyle A. LaPoint and Amanda J. Wiley, 707 Edwards Drive, $338,000.
Jimmy J. Schlarbaum and Megan L. Schlarbaum to John R. Swarney II, 14194 135th St., $223,500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.