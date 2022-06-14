June 5-11
Marriages
Juana Francisco Sebastian to Mateo Francisco Gaspar
Bailey Mitchell to Jarrett Andrew Plate, both of Ankeny
Land transfers
June 6
Ronald R. Berges to Troy L. Pilcher, 111 E. Golf Ave., $157,500 to $158,000.
Nathan S. Murphy to Gary Motykowski, 434 S. Willard St., $45,000 to $45,500.
Norma R. Phillips to L&N Biggs LLC, unimproved land in Wapello County, $160,000 to $160,500.
Thomas J. Minor to Timothy McMahon, 1222 N. Adams St., $115,737 to $116,237.
June 7
Roger Craig Ware Revocable Trust (dated Dec. 17, 2019) and Rhonda Jean Ware Revocable Trust (dated Dec. 17, 2019) to Top Retreats LLC, 404 McCarroll Drive, $205,000 to $205,500.
June 8
Shawn M. Gevock and Amber N. Gevock to Thomas J. Minor and Sarah M. Minor, 320 Mahaska St., Agency, $178,000 to $178,500.
Robert and Florence Anderson Trustees to Patricia A. Voss, 49 Kingsley Drive, $150,000 to $150,500.
Bryce E. Findley and Jamie R. White to Brandon J. Enloe and Sarah J. Enloe, 510 N. Vine St., Agency, $170,000 to $170,500.
Gene Sundquist and Teresa A. Sundquist to Lisandro Antonio Godoy DeLeon, 120 S. Ransom St., $22,000 to $22,500.
June 9
Teresa Keck to Bradley Perkins, 606 Winchester Drive, $163,000 to $163,500.
Comstock Family Farms Corporation to Larry Van Genderen and Cindy Van Genderen, farmland near Eddyville, $1,550,000 to $1,550,500.
June 10
Larry Schlarbaum Jr. to Patricia Glover, 713 Clinton Ave., $38,000 to $38,500.
David L. Kooker and Beverly J. Kooker to Jay D. Wheaton and Sandra Michelle Wheaton, lots 27 and 28 of 17885 Rock Bluff Road, $67,000 to $67,500.
Darrin J. Upah Estate to Kyle A. LaPoint, 707 Lincoln Ave., no amount given.
Gregory H. Fincher and Jeanette M. Fincher to Robert L. West Jr., 16942 Richland Road, $325,000 to $325,500.
City of Ottumwa to Chinnakonda Sathishkumar and David Osorio, 107 N. Ransom St., $20,000 to $20,500.
Salmonsen Properties LLC to Kyle A. LaPoint, 220 Albany St., $75,000 to $75,500.
City of Ottumwa to Terry Wilson, 1202 Castle St., $13,600 to $14,100.