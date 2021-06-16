Marriages
May 30 to June 7
Amber Jo Jensen Dye of Ottumwa to Ryan Whitley Yancey, Ottumwa.
Tamera Danyale Resha Curtis of Wisconsin (no town given) to Emily Jean Keck, Iowa (no town given).
Ann Lojan Sorimle of Ottumwa to Hisai Latior, Ottumwa.
Land transfers
June 7
Connie Slonaker to Gary W. Hollingsworth and Deborah S. Hollingsworth, 10220 Highland Center Road, $195,000 to $195,500.
Dale F. Gottschalk Trust dated Jan. 16, 2001, to Persoanl Enterprises, LC, 310 Carter Ave., $13,500 to $14,000.
June 8
Frase Company Rentals, LLC, to SEIA Rentals, 702 Wabash Ave., $37,000 to $37,500.
Carol J. White to SEIA Rentals, LLC, 914 Queen Anne Ave., $52,500 to $53,000.
June 9
Estate of Kenneth W. Waters to Samuel G. Stewart, 625 S. Sheridan St., $50,000 to $50,500.
Douglas Rose, trustee of the Jon and Deanna Rose Irrevocable Trust dated Oct. 31, 2016, to Byron M. Leu and Janet A. Leu, 629 E. Alta Vista Ave., $214,000 to $214,500.
Randall Caleb and Lynda Caley to Rosalie K. Utterback, 150 Grandview Ave., $97,000 to $97,500.
American Children’s Trust to Lening Lizama, 215 N. McLean St., $59,900 to $60,400.
Rose Bleything to Stacey King, 834 Lake Road, $10 to $510.
Frase Company Rentals, LLC, to Donald J.E. Ball, 323 Pocahontas, $57,000 to $57,500.
June 10
Kristopher C. Proctor to Jonathan Clubb, 407 McKinley Ave., $93,000 to $93,500.
Villeda’s Property Management, LLC, to Rippling Waters, 207 S. Ward St., $75,000 to $75,500.
June 11
Connie Lynn Horton to Derek W. Gates and Claudia M. Gates, 357 N. McLean St., $11,750 to $12,250.
Darrell A. Jones to Maria Christina Sanchez and Pedro Aldaba, 2405 Court St., $43,000 to $43,500.
John E. Handling and Sharman K. Handlin to Nicholas A. Boyer, 612 S. Moore St., $79,000 to $79,500.
Steele Mobile Home Investments, LLC, to Royce Valley Village, LLC, 11620 Rabbit Run Road, $1,817,447 to $1,817,947.
Steele Mobile Home Investments, LLC, and William G. Steele III, Jennifer A. Steele and Jill Steele Shrader, trustees for the Steele Family Trust dated Sept. 23, 1975, amended and restated April 27, 2004, to Royce Leisure Living Estates, LLC, 700 W. Alta Vista Ave., $4,490,500 to $4,491,000.
R. Joan Brown Trust dated Oct. 27, 2004, to Aaron Craig Sieren and Jeri Anne Sieren, 185 acres on Highway 149, $1,517,000 to $1,517,500.
Polaris Properties, LLC, to Christopher S. Bruner and Julie L. Prasad, 321 Taft, $44,000 to $44,500.
Shirley J. Nordman to John Mark Franke and Molly J. Franke, 1420 N. Van Buren Ave., $172,500 to $173,000.
James Eugene Horton Estate to Derek W. Gates and Claudia M. Gates, 357 N. McLean St., $11,750 to $12,250.