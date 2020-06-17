Marriages
June 6
Heather Marie Pitcher Hoover of Ottumwa to Nikki Lynn Snyder, Ottumwa.
Land transfers
June 8
Jeffrey A. Penrod and Mary M. Penrod to Chandler Scott Stansberry and Mary Beth Barca, 420 N. Ash St., $64,800 to $65,300.
Jaime Patlan Gomez to Jesus Corona, 451 S. Ferry St., $100,000 to $100,500.
Frase Company Rentals, LLC, to Integrity Design & Development, LLC, $48,750 to $49,250.
Eric James Walter to Matthew Opiekun, 8912 Fox Hills Road, Agency, $285,000 to $285,500.
June 10
Virginia A. Jones to Ken Glass and Connie Glass, 112 W. Golf Ave., $154,000 to $154,500.
Randy A. Davis and Shirley A. Davis to Bernard Tucker and Beverly Tucker, 1935 Greenwood Drive, $77,500 to $78,000.
Mom and Dad’s Home, LLC, to Andy L. Brainard and Molly M. Brainard, 8218 73rd St., Agency, $200,000 to $200,500.
June 11
John and Rose Sholes to Shawn Mills and Shawna Fahrney, 1620 W. Second St., $55,000 to $55,500.
Mark Jansen to Chris Heine Jr. and Elise Albious, 118 S. Fellows, $65,000 to $65,500.
Harry Burdock to Tun Tun and Moe Moe Lynn, 801 E. Main St., $100,000 to $100,500.
Walter L. Barker and Cathy S. Barker to Daniel M. McKee and Jill L. McKee, 12615 Rabbit Run Road, $75,000 to $75,500.
June 12
Colin Tobias Monroe Estate to Zachary Still and Sara During, 2008 N. Court St., $88,000 to $88,500.
Tori J. Heckart to Joshua Reynolds and Jennifer Reynolds, 45 Schwartz Drive, $120,000 to $120,500.
Estate of Janet E. Hankins, deceased; Ivan D. Hankins III and Shari Barnhart, co-executors, to Cassandra J. Rule and Cody D. Dameron, 202 S. Fifth St., Eddyville, $98,000 to $98,500.
David E. Brinegar to Cole Spurgin, vacant land, $5,562 to $6,062.
Marc Roe to Kaylie Blunt, 226 Wildwood Drive, $88,500 to $89,000.
Jose and Martha Soto to Adilson M. Palacios Munoz and Erick Mauricio Campos, 236 S. Davis St., $55,000 to $55,500.
Randall Lee Meyers Estate, Jerry R. Meyers, executor, to Jenna N. Wilson, 1011 W. Second St., $21,000 to $21,500.
Kevin Scott Maggio and Stephanie Maggio to Philip E. Rath and Greta N. Rath, 1609 N. Court St., $190,000 to $190,500.
Joshua Reynolds and Jennifer Reynolds to Blake A. Smith and Katherine A. Smith, 621 E. Alta Vista Ave., $187,000 to $187,500.