May 22-28
Marriages
Cheyanne Elizabeth Lachman to Tyler Allen Paull
Land transfers
May 23
Robert E. Burrell and Amber M. Burrell to Northgate Capital LLC, 2421-2423 Northgate St., no amount given.
Tod Kelsey to Christner Properties, land in Eddyville, $17,000 to $17,500.
Thomas J. Durflinger and Denise A. Durflinger to JCLG Tree Farms LLC, unimproved ground in Wapello County, $45,000 to $45,500.
Murray V. Beinhart and Connie L. Beinhart to Robert Staylee LLC, land in Wapello County, $405,000 to $405,500.
Tiki Hut Investment LLC to Luxon Joseph and Roselande Joseph, 349 N. Ferry St., $83,000 to $83,500.
Sunnyhill Ventures 2020 LLC to Jerod D. Coats III, 13977 225th Ave., $11,000 to $11,500.
May 24
Ryne Denniston to Chase Nathanial Smith and Rachel Lynn Smith, 1228 Burns Ave., no amount given.
Robert Davidson and Deanna Davidson to Rebecca L. Jones and John E. Six Jr., 1830 W. Second St., no amount given.
May 25
Eric Thies and Leah Thies to John Scott IV, 534 Wildwood Drive, no amount given.
CKM9 LLC (Constance K. Meek, sole member) to Empire Partners LLC, 108 N. Ransom St., $2,500 to $3,000.
Celia Fuentes and Jose Fuentes to Charles W. Keith, 337 N. Weller St., $89,000 to $89,500.
May 26
Sharon L. Ancell to Maria Guadalupe Garcia, 523 Osceola St., $108,248 to $108,748.
Mary S. Stewart Revocable Trust (dated Aug. 31, 2015) to Animal Health Center Properties LLC, 309 Richmond Ave., $50,000 to $50,500.
Michael J. Peters (co-executor of Thomas F. Kintigh Estate) to P&M Properties LLC, 241 E. Golf Ave., $63,000 to $63,500.
Cheyanne Boyd and Robert Boyd to Linette Paulos, 310 Waverly Ave., $39,000 to $39,500 (contract).
Blast Investments LLC to Roman Angel Paz Flores and Nallely Morales Manzano, 526 S. Moore St., $22,000 to $22,500.
Richard L. Headley to Virgil Bright Jr., 417 Wabash Ave., $53,000 to $53,500.