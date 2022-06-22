June 12-18
Marriages
Nichole Susan Hart to Travis Eugene Hughes
Land transfers
June 13
Lois Michele Palmer to James A. White and Laurie A. Flarity-White, 1749 Mable St., $65,226 to $65,726
Jimmy L. Berry and Haylee Jo Berry to Margaret Palms (Bluebird Holding Trust trustee), 518 N. Green St., $26,000 to $26,500.
Jerry L. Potts and Julia M. Potts to Nutrien Ag Solutions Inc., 302 W. Walnut St., Eldon, $6,500 to $7,000.
Jason M. Deahl and Angela Deahl to Mark Fetter and Leanne Fetter, 514 Leighton St., $125,000 to $125,500.
June 14
Estate of John R. Litch to Brian Schmid, Kendra Schmid and Mike Dunhill, 1216 Burns Ave., $180,000 to $180,500.
Nancy J. Ulrich to Kent E. Terry Boyenga, Jennifer A. Terry Boyenga and Sue A. Stillwell, 3 Merrywood Lane, $400,000 to $400,500.
Gary M. Short and Katherine L. Short to Israel Antonio Trujillo, 1614 E. Main St., $30,000 to $30,500.
June 15
Jeffrey J. Blair to Ruth Caves and John VandenBerg, 901 S. Cedar St., Kirkville, no amount given.
Luella Anne Mahoney and Jose Galan to Troy D. Gerleman and Jana E. Gerleman, 620 Winchester Drive, no amount given
Jack Kirk Estate to John Hunolt and Sylvia Hunolt, 203 E. Rochester Road, $243,000 to $243,500.
City of Eddyville to Glenn Rowdy Voss, 203 Walnut St., Eddyville, $3,000 to $3,500.
William John Lamberson and Melliny Lamberson to Aaron Craig Sieren and Jeri Anne Sieren, rural land on Highway 149, $114,905 to $115,405.
Nathaniel D. Lamberson Revocable Trust to Aaron Craig Sieren and Jeri Anne Sieren, rural land on Highway 149, $344,715 to $345,215.
Mary Anne Gardner Revocable Trust (dated May 3, 2011) to Aaron Craig Sieren and Jeri Anne Sieren, rural land on Highway 149, $114,905 to $115,405.
Patrick J. Bailey to Anntinette M. Pruessner, 8996 163rd Ave., no amount given.
G&G Global Investments LLC d/b/a Cousins Realty to Stacie M. Johnson, 524 Minnesota St., $72,000 to $72,500.
Estate of Florence Goode to Shane Alan Burgher, 302 S. Main St., Blakesburg, $55,000 to $55,500.
Dare Lamberson and Chloe Lamberson to Aaron Craig Sieren and Jeri Anne Sieren, rural land on Highway 149, $114,905 to $115,405.
R. Irene Evans and Mitchell L. Gibb and Emily Conrad-Gibb, 13255 Angle Road, $240,000 to $240,500.
June 16
Mary L. Pedrick Trust to Mason Behymer and Mitzy Behymer, 126 Vogel Ave., $149,500 to $150,000
Todd R. Warnecke and Dana S. Warnecke to Yancey D. Cook and Sadie Waugh, 160 Northview Ave., $165,000 to $165,500.
Deborah L. McDowell and Amy J. Fye, 1312 Brentwood Drive, $104,000 to $104,500.
June 17
Patricia Yauk Rath and Frase Company Rentals LLC, 120 N. Oak St., $57,700 to $58,200.
Jake A. Wood to Heather J. Russell, 141 S. Webster St., $79,500 to $80,000.
John A. Sholes to Daniel Ramer and Luann Ramer, 228 Hill Ave., $40,000 to $40,500.
