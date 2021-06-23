Marriages
June 12
Aislynn Jo Stockdall of Blakesburg to Brandon Lee Van De Pol, Blakesburg.
Stephanie Rena Shoemaker of Ottumwa to Travis Lee Parrish, Ottumwa.
Land records
June 14
Ivysun Capital, LLC, to Jerardo Gomez, 171 Vogel Ave., $113,000 to $113,500.
Jacob Strickler to Manuel Ascencio Garcia and Valeria Fajardo, 902 Johnson Ave., $125,000 to $125,500.
Brad Crill and Jessica Crill to Andrew McMullin, 310 Hickory, Blakesburg, $51,000 to $51,500.
Lawrence E. Gawronski and Diane M. Gawronski to William LaFreniere, 1 Birchwood Lake Drive, $220,000 to $220,500.
June 15
N&O Investments, LLC, to Bear Creek Flats, LLC, 16440 Highway 34 West, $78,000 to $78,500.
Enrique Munoz and Rebecca Munoz to See Pay and Ma Tin Thoung, 716 Chester Ave., $45,000 to $45,500.
Alan R. McCleeary and Morgan McCleeary to Nicole Mitchell, 304 Elmdale Ave., $195,000 to $195,500.
June 16
Nicholas O. Stromberg to Jeremy Lipp and Kendra Lipp, 1574 N. Van Buren Ave., $219,900 to $220,400.
Mark P. Hornback and Jennifer J. Hornback to William H. Hornback and Kathleen M. Hornback, 1004 Bruce St., $142,000 to $142,500.
Bart A. Coffman to Mark P. Hornback and Jennifer J. Hornback, 1909 N. Court St., $220,000 to $220,500.
Lois Jean Hurley to Va T. Tha, 1301 Steller Ave., $117,500 to $118,000.
Robyn L. Griffiths and Kevin G. Griffiths to Vance M. Freud and Rebecca A. Freud, Lot 11 Quail Creek, $22,000 to $22,500.
June 17
Roger D. Clingan and Mary Jo Clingan to Mark N. Weber, 1217 152nd St., $334,000 to $334,500.
Moto 1, LLC, to Sean T. O’Brien and Cathy L. O’Brien, vacant ground, $22,500 to $23,000.
Moto 1, LLC, to Jeremiah J. Jones and Kristina J. Jones, 16580 US Highway 34, $85,000 to $85,500.
Paula Marsh to Eustacio Vega and Adelid Castillo, 414 Evergreen St., $24,000 to $24,500.
John A. Shaw and Dawn K. Shaw to Michael W. Rupe and Rachel M. Rule, 1742 Little Soap Road, $70,000 to $70,500.
Billee J. Gullett to Norman H. Stein, 1335 N. Elm St., $60,000 to $60,500.
Estate of Nadine A. Beadel to Jonathan Caston, 2753 N. Court St., $173,500 to $174,000.
David A. Slaughter and Misty D. Slaughter to Codey L. Rennels and Cassandra M. Rennels, 21525 62nd St., $237,500 to $238,000.
June 18
Jerry Potts and Julia Potts to John P. Van Blaricom, 310 W. Elm St., Eldon, $6,000 to $6,500.
Larry Meixner to Henry Majin, 701 W. Second St., $70,000 to $70,500.
Estate of Kenneth W. Davis to Carry and Julia Potts, 100 Eldon St., Eldon, $25,000 to $25,500.
Drake W. Bittner to Griselda Patina Fernandez, 335 Wildwood Drive, $124,000 to $124,500.