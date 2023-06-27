June 19-23
Marriages
Kindra Lee Mooney to David Joseph Decker
Maria Luisa Rojas Cruz to Branden William Myers
Bennett Marie Rogers to Jaden Edward Birkner
Melody Josephine Trucano to Eric Alexander Chelgren
Randi Leigh Wilson to Keven David Galdamez De Paz
Land transfers
June 19
Samire Jasarevic to Roussou Duverno and Cilina Duverno Rene, 1849 W. Second St., $65,000 (contract).
James L. Price and Ann C. Price to YEI Construction LLC, vacant lot in Wapello County, $15,000.
William L. Birch Jr. and Janis E. Birch to Cody D. Pool, vacant lots on East Court Street, $18,000.
Claydon D. Winn to Tonja D. Barnett, 601 Queen Anne Ave., $112,000.
Merle R. Roark and Melissa C. Roark to Merle R. Roark and Melissa Carson-Roark, 301 N. Madison Ave.
Foxhole LLC to 641 Shooter's Den LLC, 2603 Roemer Ave., $125,000.
June 20
Michelle D. Waggoner and Kevin Waggoner to Charles Bray and Karla Bray, 1418 Chester Ave., $70,000.
Anchor Investment Group LLC to Julio P. Mojica, 405 N. Quincy Ave., $138,000.
Donald R. Hansen Jr. and Martha J. Hansen to Dennis G. Marochak and Jean A. Marochak, 16580 U.S. Highway 34 #19, $363,000.
O'Hara Hardware Inc. to Jason M. McClellan and Shelby L. McClellan, 404 W. Main St., $18,500.
Hunsicker Investments LLC to Robert E. Merritt and Dixie L. Merritt, 1916 N. Elm St., $150,500.
O'Hara Hardware Inc. to Hopkins Properties LLC, vacant ground on West Main Street.
June 21
Joel C. Pedersen and Jamie J. Pedersen to Denise E. Baldridge, 39 Pinehurst Circle, $420,000.
Jerred S. Pierce and Lyndsey K. Pierce to Aviles Construction LLC, 729 W. Second St.
Tyler A. Crossmon and Lauren Crossmon to Kristen Hussak and Jonathan Hussak, 808 E. Woodland Ave., $103,000.
Wapello County Sheriff to HAP LLC, 428 N. Van Buren Ave.
Dorothy M. Schakel Estate to John W. Woudenberg and Noma L. Woudenberg, 556 Hamilton Ave., $65,000.
Jon J. Dyer to Eli Lambright, 3542 Wapello-Jefferson Road, Eldon, $182,000.
Jimmy L. Lemonds to Jimmy L. Lemonds and Sara L. Lemonds, 520 Appanoose St.
Steven G. Henderson Estate to Michael Cline, 103 Caster St., Eldon.
Meghan N. Benjamin to Sydney A. Thomas and Jacob R. Thomas, 16428 Copperhead Road, $305,000.
June 22
Cathie L. Rollins to Christopher Rollins, 229 Alpine Road, Agency.
Cheyenne K. Phillips to Danielle Batterson, 208 E. Wapello St., Agency, $109,000.
Larry D. Meixner to John P. Hammond and Tammy M. Hammond, 925 Tuttle St.
Function Four LLC to Kierra S. Bates and Brandon T. Gutierrez, 1529 Swanson Ave.
David A. Luthi Estate to Robbie Saylor, 420 Tacoma Ave., $80,000.
Robbie Saylor and Jessica K. Saylor to Robbie Saylor and Jessica K. Saylor, 420 Tacoma Ave.
Bank of New York Mellon to Norm Adshade, 10612 Rutledge Road, $44,000.
June 23
Toby F. Johnson to William K. Orman, 304 W. Des Moines St., Eldon, $1,000.
Sharon F. James and Anthony E. James to Harvey Winkelman and Melissa Winkelman, 1401 N. Elm St., $73,000.
Rippling Waters Property Development LLC to Blunt Investments LLC, 209 E. Main St., $120,000.
Nancy S. Francis to John L. Francis, 212 Fairview Ave.
Peggy L. Christy and Neal T. Christy to Charles S. Johnson, 1821 W. Finley Ave., $115,000.
Laura L. Strickland and John P. Strickland to John P. Strickland and Laura L. Strickland, ground in Wapello County.
Brian C. Brown and Teresa J. Brown to Brian C. Brown and Teresa J. Brown Revocable Trust, multiple properties in Ottumwa.
Chad Lindberg and Andrea Lindberg to Jason Tronbak and Kristen Tronbak, land in Wapello County, $312,000.
