Marriages
May 14-24
Megan Marie Hannam of Ottumwa to Zachary Craig Mason, Ottumwa.
Ashley Kay Weatherington of Milton to Matthew David Smith, Eldon.
Hailey Marie Miller of Ottumwa to Nathan Allen Lee, Ottumwa.
Eleanor Elizabeth Breon of Eddyville to Hunter Gregory Else, El Paso, Texas.
Susan Renee Boss Miller of Albia to Joseph Michael Bowman, Albia.
Tara Lee Keasling of Fremont to Colten James Showman, Fremont.
Christine Alice Thomas Deming of Silvis, Illinois, to John Fredrick Schafer, Silvis, Illinois.
Leila Wabol Karben of Ottumwa to Miyoshi Alle Lomwe, Ottumwa.
Kaley Brianne VanVelson of Ottumwa to Derek Michael Craft, Ottumwa.
Diane Kay Jarvis Garman of Ottumwa to Larry Joe Baxter, Ottumwa.
Land transfers
May 17
Barbara J. Miller to Ottumwa Rentals, LLC, 502 N. Iowa Ave., $72,000 to $72,500.
Clara J. Boyer to Jordan Took, 405 N. Ferry St., $58,000 to $58,500.
Zachary David Jones and Alexandria Rochelle Jones to EHCTET Properties, LLC, 108 Deppe Lane, $165,000 to $165,500.
Virginia Santos to Adolfo Curiel Iglesias and Maria Cortes de Curiel, 111 N. Ransom St., $50,000 to $50,500.
Mohsine Gdid to Darin Lamos, 76 Schwartz Drive, $177,500 to $178,000.
G&G Global Investments, LLC, to Ottumwa Rentals, LLC, 1419 Mowrey Ave., $72,000 to $72,500.
Andrew J. Stocker and Brittany A. Stocker to Lily Par, 341 Lynwood Ave., $159,000 to $159,500.
May 18
Jon Caston to Robert Rusch, 303 S. Tacoma Ave., $15,669 to $16,169.
Brent M. Moughler and Jacklyn M. Moughler to Allen Chambers, 9 Schwartz Drive, $145,000 to $145,500.
Julia A. Deiters, f.k.a. Julia A. Shepherd, to Nichole M. Septer, 554 Ray St., $48,000 to $48,500.
Devon Glosser to Melissa Durflinger, 425 E. Manning Ave., $135,000 to $135,500.
Tracy M. Skarbek and Nesha A. Skarbek to Kristopher C. Proctor, 11821 Rutledge Road, $195,000 to $195,500.
May 19
Hopkins Properties, LLC, to MD Properties, LLC, 515 Church St. and 2815 N. Court St., $665,000 to $665,500.
Adair Holdings, LLC, to Joshua and Jenny Patrick, 10097 Copperhead Road, $90,000 to $90,500.
DeBoth, Inc., to John A. Sholes, 535 S. Davis St., $45,000 to $45,500.
Hickory Grove Community Church to Timothy L. Hall and Christine Headington-Hall, 420 Minneopa Ave., $101,500 to $102,000.
May 20
Zelda M. Lee to Nathan Overturf, 920 Lee Ave., $18,000 to $18,500.
DeBoth, Inc., to John A. Sholes and Rose E. Sholes, 1205 W. Highland Ave., $50,000 to $50,500.
Theodore V. Williams, John J. Mallon and Justin J. Mallon to Ottumwa Retail Management, LLC, 1940 Venture Drive, $175,000 to $175,500.l
Gary A. Bennell and Sharon K. Benell to Brad A. Sylvester and Debbie L. Sylvester, rural farmland, Hedrick, $510,720 to $511,220.
May 21
DeBoth, Inc., to John A. Sholes and Rose E. Sholes, 513 E. Vine St., $52,000 to $52,500.
Janice E. Mefford, Larry D. Grinstead and Christ E. Grinstead, co-executors, Robert Dean Grinstead Estate, to Mark Pieper and Kyrie Anne McDonald, 1230 Greenwood Drive, $90,500 to $91,000.
Dewey W. Jones and Deborah D. Jones to Tyler J. Covey and Ralissa R. Covey, 447 Appanoose St., $110,000 to $110,500.
Kate Riley to Nancy A. Squire, bare land, $120,000 to $120,500.
City of Ottumwa to Scott Ridgway, 111 N. Clay St., $5,000 to $5,500.
May 24
Mary Catherine Adam Trust dated July 13, 2010, to Mary Maxine Martin, no address listed, $375,000 to $375,500.
May 25
Matthew J. McIntyre and Lauren D. McIntyre to Russell N. McGee, 824 Richmond Ave., $62,600 to $63,000.
Lynda G. Coxe-LaPorte 2011 Trust, u.t.a. dated March 14, 2011, to Ricky L. Canode, 19675 87th St., $424,950 to $425,450.
John P. Centeno and Jayne A. Centeno to Michael Shiling and Darla Shilling, 5939 Madison Ave., $300,000 to $300,500.
Jan D. Stewart to Kerry Phillips and Cynthia Phillips, 429 S. Moore St., $18,500 to $19,000.
Cherece Henry to Claudia Ivette Mpoyi Tshioba, 249 E. Pennsylvania Ave., $165,000 to $165,500.
JMH Enterprises, LLC, to Madison C. Bradshaw, 105 N. Milner St., $141,500 to $142,000.
Robert Lee Brisendine to Jaclyn and Adam Baker, 8993 215th Ave., Blakesburg, $75,000 to $75,500.
Impact Properties, LLC, to Todd A. Fox and Jesica T. Fox, 22846 Whiskey Ridge Road, $38,000 to $38,500.
May 26
June Kemp to Like Home Properties, LLC, 1015 N. Jefferson St., $32,000 to $32,500.
Deborah R. Robinson and Teddy W. Robinson to Cheyanne L. Lippincott and Dennis W. Lippincott, 504 N. Benton St., $2,000 to $2,500.
Darrell E. Hormann to Beske Associates, LLC, 2212 Roemer Ave., $35,000 to $35,500.
Angela M. Shepard to Lyla Kriegel, 1208 W. Williams St., $120,000 to $120,500.
DeBoth, Inc., to Stacie M. Johnson, 149 N. Ransom St., $52,500 to $53,000.
Jerry Potts and Julia Potts to Quincy Boas, 811 W. Walnut, Eldon, $76,500 to $77,000.
Michael E. Miller to Michael Todd Manary, 202 Grandview Ave., $76,500 to $77,000.
May 27
City of Ottumwa to Frederick Ver Schuure and Cindy Ver Schuure, 510 N. Market St., no price provided.
Makenzie Molina and Juan Carlos Molina to Blake A. Buseman, 1844 Richmond Ave., $67,000 to $67,500.
Sandra Kay Streeby to Kelliie Schumacher and Ruth Finch, 114 Cornell St., Eldon, $80,000 to $80,500.
May 28
DeBoth, Inc., to Tyler Brown and Sylvia Brown, 620 Chester Ave., $50,000 to $50,500.
Danny G. and Angela Nordyke to Mariana F. Olmendo Gobera, 202 S. Walnut Ave., $79,900 to $80,400.
DeBoth, Inc., to Tyler Brown and Sylvia Brown, 325 McPherson Ave., $40,000 to $40,500.
DeBoth, Inc., to Tyler Brown and Sylvia Brown, 313 McPherson Ave., $40,000 to $40,500.
Michelle All and D’An Sasseen to Joel W. Hinebaugh and Erin E. Hinebaugh, 308 Pike Road, $252,000 to $252,500.
DeBoth, Inc., to Tyler Brown and Sylvia Brown, 316 Oakwood Drive, $50,000 to $50,500.
The 1845 Project, LLC, to Aaron J. Parcel, 522 Camille St., $51,000 to $51,500.
DeBoth, Inc., to Tyler Brown and Sylvia Brown, 449 N. Market St., $65,000 to $65,500.