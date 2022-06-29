June 19-25
Marriages
Maria de Jesus Rivera Pallares to Ruben Florencio
Erlinda Aldaba to Jose Emmanuel Estruche Morales
Lori Jean White to Luis Guillermo Ortiz
Ana Maria Collins to Jake Alan Waller
Paige Lee Anne Davidson to Jake Alan Waller
Erica Renee Swanson to Austin Marcus Ashbacher
Angelina May Hayek to Riley Wallace Maas
Haleigh Madison Ross to Lorenzo Salvador Gonzalez Montes
Jessica Juarez to Tyler Thomas Knott
Ann Marie Snider to Juan Escobedo Hernandez Jr.
Land transfers
June 20
Lunt Reliability Service LLC to Michael David Rowe, 615 N. Green St., $25,000 to $25,500 (contract).
Cole T. Rutledge and Megan M. Rutledge to Burrell Elites LLC, 1120 N. Court St., $63,000 to $63,500.
June 21
Mary P. Beary to Jenny L. Taylor, 530 S. Webster St., $89,900 to $90,400.
June 22
Brenda K. Case to Gabriela A. Salido, 521 Glenwood Ave., $124,000 to $124,500.
Lewis Brown and Megan Brown to David E. Gates, 421 N. Clay St., $1,275 to $1,775.
Colten Taylor and Christy Taylor to Ivan Beachy, 4772 Point Isabelle Road, $483,000 to $483,500.
June 23
Janet A. Chavez to Carlos Manuel Mena Mellina, 321 S. Ward St., $69,500 to $70,000.
Hopkins Properties LLC to RG Property LLC, lot in Ottumwa, $25,000 to $25,500.
Dennis R. Ellingson and Rebecca A. Ellingson to Alyssa M. Darling and Brian Gregory Darling, 2359 Timberlane Heights, $199,000 to $199,500.
June 24
Terry L. Grooms (trustee of Dolene Ann Houk Family Revocable Trust dated Dec. 23, 2021) to Toby James Richard, 19481 Copperhead Road, $460,000 to $460,500.
Michael S. Sample to Dustin R. Gard, 233 W. Woodland Ave., $122,000 to $122,500.
Rigoberto Leon to Michael A. Axtell, 626 N. Cooper Ave., $125,000 to $125,500.
Ruth B. Hoyt Revocable Trust dated Aug. 25, 2018 to Brenda Kay Case, 1530 N. Elm St., $130,000 to $130,500.
Richard W. Day (trustee of Richard W. Day Living Trust dated March 27, 1997) to Wilameana Leon, 257 S. Davis St., $59,000 to $59,500 (contract).
Karen J. Willier (executor of Michael E. Willier Estate) to Christopher Whennen and Kristena Whennen, 16485 Rock Bluff Road, $68,000 to $68,500.
