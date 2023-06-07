May 29-June 2
Marriages
LaTisha Dawn Burgus to Stevie Lynn Gouge
Thursby Anne Barwick to William Patrick Shane Alspaugh
Maria Patricia Lira to Miguel Angel Flores Melgoza
Sarah Rebecca Sprau to Cory Harrison Howk
Taylor Lee Westhoff to Slater James Thompson
Land transfers
May 30
Stephanie Ellis to Brian Meinders and Maryal Sangita Fluegge, 24 Birchwood Lake Knolls, $345,000.
Gerald A. Shaw and Susan Shaw to Gerald A. Shaw and Susan Shaw Revocable Trust, 531 175th Ave.
James J. Vonderhaar and Janet M. Vonderhaar to Michael J. Wetrich and Marissa Wetrich, 2 Cedar Croft, $255,000.
City of Blakesburg to Judy Davis, 305 E. State St., Blakesburg, $2,011.
Austin E. Burkland and Angela M. Burkland to Gary Shunk and Lorina Matauto, 71 Schwartz Drive, $251,000.
Nestor Lizalde and Albertina Velasco to Luz Mery Forero, 505 Frank St., $45,000.
Nestor Lizalde and Albertin Velasco to Luz Mery Forero, 509 Frank St.
May 31
Michael T. Manary to Steven B. Sand and Christine L. Sand, 202 Grandview Ave., $148,500.
Virgil L. Reinhard Estate to Gary Reinhard, land in Wapello County.
Virgil L. Reinhard Estate to Janet Poe, land in Wapello County.
Jeremy Elder and Joni M. Elder to Eythan Rodgers and Emma Harden, 420 N. Hazel St., Agency, $195,000.
June 1
Gina M. Six to John A. Sholes and Rose E. Sholes, 526 Glenwood Ave., $80,000.
Thomas W. box and Linda D. Box to Laurel A. Weatherly and Paul D. Weatherly, 606 Walnut St., Eldon, $153,000.
Bryan J. Goldsmith and Katlyn K. Goldsmith to Raven Lopez and Dustin Callas, 203 E. Golf Ave., $125,000 (contract).
Jubilee Bible Church of Ottumwa to First & Main Holdings LLC, $85,000.
Barbara A. Kent Estate to Frase Company Rentals LLC, land in Wapello County, $277,000.
P&M Properties LLC to Lois A. Wailes, 241 E. Golf Ave., $170,000.
John P. Hammond and Tammy M. Hammond to Elias Espinosa, 2210 W. Main St., $65,000.
June M. Hiatt to Kevin Adonay Gonzalez Ulloa, 1136 Burns Ave., $83,430.
DGOGOTTUMWAIA04062022 LLC to Silver Linings Ranch LLC, 1235 Hutchinson Ave., $1,720,000.
Thomas W. Box and Linda D. Box to Laurel A. Weatherly and Paul D. Weatherly, vacant lot in Eldon.
Fredy Alas Guerra and Karla Guerra to Branden Myers, 421 N. Clay St., $150,000.
June 2
Paul R. Latta and Sally A. Latta Revocable Trust to Catherine N. Jorgensen, land in Wapello County.
Paul R. Latta and Sally A. Latta Revocable Trust to Mary D. Thilges, land in Wapello County.
Catherine N. Jorgensen to Ponderosa Golf Course Inc., land in Wapello County.
Mary D. Thilges to Ponderosa Golf Course Inc., land in Wapello County.
Rham 2 LLC to Yeri Arqueta, 603 E. Mary St., $25,000 (contract).
Theresa Gott to Edgar Garcia Leyva and Salud Leyva, 117 Minnesota St., $75,000.
Dawson Hamm to Kierra Bishop, 201 E. Wapello St., Agency, $4,250.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.