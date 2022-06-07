May 29-June 4
Marriages
Tania Melissa Cortez Cuellar to Martin DeJesus Leal Marcum
Marlena Yvette Wolfing to Adrian Lamont Huycke
Land transfers
May 31
Jerry L. Potts and Julia M. Potts to Brandon Potts, 810 W. Elm St., Eldon, $18,000 to $18,500.
Lindsey V. Beinhart and Annie M. Beinhart to Ryan Michael Denniston, 18929 74th St., $575,000 to $575,500.
Allen M. Headley III and Angel Headley to Abbegail Emma Parlier, 714 Clinton Ave., $75,000 to $75,500.
Michael W. Hughes and Anne E. Hughes to Mary E. Doud, 42 Schwartz Drive, $182,000 to $182,500.
RHAM2LLC (owned by Richard Halley and Dorothy Drees) to Greg Miller, 602 Blake St., $61,000 to $61,500 (contract).
June 1
Todd M. Griepentrog and Cindy K. Griepentrog to Mark A. Griepentrog and Julia A. Griepentrog, 809 E. Highland Ave., $126,768.26 to $127,268.26.
Diana K. Mathews to Elias Espinosa, 241 S. Ransom St., $54,000 to $54,500.
John A. Sholes and Rose Ellen Sholes to Fredy Guerra and Karla Guerra, 418 Appanoose St., $50,000 to $50,500.
Joss A. Teed and Summer J. Teed to Ana M. Garcia Payano, 548 Indian Trail Road, $271,000 to $271,500.
Justin J. Burnside to Elias Espinosa, 2450 Kenwood St., $54,000 to $54,500.
William D. Hall and Pamela J. Hall to Edward D. Richards Jr. and Judy M. Rachford-Richards, 327 Grand Ave., $120,000 to $120,500.
Sharon Leyden and Eric Leyden to Angela Wickencamp, 16894 138th St., $48,000 to $48,500 (contract).
Brent Cullinan to Kylee Nicole Walters and Levi Brunk, 202 N. Ward St., $128,000 to $128,500.
June 2
Salmonsen Properties LLC to B&J Rentals LLC, 420 N. Milner St., $40,000 to $40,500.
Nancy McStockard to Kevin Doggett and Madonna Doggett, 431 Chester Ave., $50,000 to $50,500.
Mark A. Griepentrog and Julia A. Griepentrog to Kevin Simon, 211 W. Golf Ave., $115,000 to $115,500.
June 3
Robert Staylee LLC to Filly Family Iowa LLC, 218 acres in Wapello County, $1,060,000 to $1,060,500.
Brent Huddleston and Jill M. Huddleston to Amanda Wiley, 1304 Hamilton St., no amount given.
Ronald A. Ragen Jr. and Shelly Lynn Ragen to Jon Dyer, 3542 Wapello-Jefferson Road, Eldon, $155,000 to $155,500.