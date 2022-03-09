Feb. 27-March 5
Marriages
Amy Jesenia Ochoa to Nestor Alexandro Rodriguez Duran
Keilin Robert to Riackson Katami Kintaro
Land transfers
Feb. 28
Estate of Shelly Jean Miller to Charles C. Knott, 200 Selma St., Eldon, $15,115.37 to $15,615.37.
Ty Van Nguyen and Phoung V. Nguyen to Noemi Ruiz, 233 S. Schuyler St., $37,500 to $38,000.
Connie J. Brackett to Federal National Mortgage Association, 614 Wabash Ave., no amount given.
Jose N. Gonzalez Ulloa and Judith V. Hernandez Resendiz to Like Home Properties LLC, 304 W. Mary St., $35,000 to $35,500.
March 1
Dacota LLC to Kathleen Boyd, 109 W. Main St., Agency, $46,000 to $46,500.
DA Investment Properties LLC to EHCTET Properties LLC, 2-4 Michelle Drive, $165,000 to $165,500.
Debbie Karfis and Panagiotis Apostolopoulos to Theopoula Hasapis, 319 Waverly St., $32,000 to $32,500.
Eric James Walter to Marsha Wright and Katherine Toom, 6553 Camp Arrowhead Road, Agency, $190,000 to $190,500.
March 2
Fred Zesiger and Timothy Schwartz to Gevock Real Estate LLC, 330 and 332 E. Main St., $330,000 to $330,500.
Andrew Watson to Alyssa N. Fangmann, 411 Appanoose St., $105,000 to $105,500.
John A. Sholes to Hallie L. Kirby, 416 N. Jefferson St., $77,250 to $77,750.
March 3
John A. Sholes to Travis Decker and Colleen Decker, 651 Hamilton St., $83,000 to $83,500.
Lisa Post to Roger Brownfield and Krista Brownfield, 430 N. Weller St., $55,000 to $55,500.
March 4
Tilford Stanley Manary to Delbert L. Manary, 306 N. Weller St., $59,000 to $59,500.
Richard W. Schlotter to Shane Patrick Frazier and Jade Glosser, 1228 Greenwood Drive, $65,000 to $65,500.
Ricky L. Rachford and Michelle Rachford to Kale C. Critchlow and Emery A. Neer, 730 Lillian St., $70,000 to $70,500.
Ronald Slack and Catherine Slack to Jeremiah Lamb and Stacey Lamb, 207 S. Fourth St., Eddyville, $13,000 to $13,500.