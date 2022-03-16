March 6-12
Land transfers
March 7
Kaylie Hegwood to Kimberlie Confident, 216 Minneopa Ave., $106,000 to $106,500.
March 8
Gary M. Short and Katherine L. Short to Fredy A. Guerra and Karla A. Guerra, 509 S. Sheridan Ave., $25,000 to $25,500.
Gary Short and Katherine L. Short to DeWees-McCoy Properties LLC, 333 Osceola St., $25,000 to $25,500.
Guy Ware and Melissa Ware to John Sholes, 9612 109th Ave., $56,915 to $57,415.
Tyler Bookin-Nosbisch and Brittaney Bookin-Nosbisch to Conner Mier and Skylee Mier, 444 S. Schuyler St., $87,000 to $87,500.
JKAT Integrity Team LLC to P&M Properties LLC, parcel of land, $24,000 to $24,500.
John Sholes to Guy Ware and Melissa Ware, 9612 109th Ave., $60,138 to $60,638.
Jody L. Strunk, executor, to David W. Van Nest and Jennifer L. Van Nest, 1212 Lewis St., $327,000 to $327,500.
March 9
Derek Gates and Claudia Gates to Milton Adiel Pacheco Batres, 1202 Hayne St., $37,000 to $37,500.
Brent and Kari Edel to JWM Properties LLC, unimproved land in Wapello County, $520,600 to $521,100.
March 10
Comstock Farms Corporation to Coffin Farms LLC (70%), Dick L. Coffman (15%) and Esther A. Coffman (15%), farmland in Wapello County, no amount given.
George E. Knecht and Patricia Henley to Rigaberto Leon, 154 S. Elm St., $37,000 to $37,500.
Paulette Speer to Jonathan Vice and Teresa Vice, 1305 E. Main St., $25,000 to $25,500.
Elizabeth S. Long and Jason K. Long to Troy Alexander and Joy Alexander, lot on Mary Street, $24,000 to $24,500.
Comstock Family Farms Corporation to Coffman Farms LLC (70%), Dick L. Coffman (15%) and Esther A. Coffman (15%), farmland in Wapello County, $2,433,984 to $2,434,484.
March 11
Danny Fane and Tina Fane to Randy Clark and Tracy Clark, land in Ottumwa, $259,000 to $259,500.
Donald E. LaRue Sr. and Linda F. LaRue to Dylan Skinner and Melany Omiatek, 108 Fairview Ave., $87,150 to $87,650.
TBHF LLC to Hope Sanders, 821 Lillian St., $89,900 to $90,400.