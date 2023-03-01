Feb. 19-Feb. 25
Marriages
Jessica Nicole Dommer to Tanner Joseph Gibson
Christina Nicole Butts to Trevor Austin Bolton
Land transfers
Feb. 21
Steven W. Harp and Wendy S. Harp to Steven W. Harp and Wendy S. Harp Revocable Trust, 140 W. Alta Vista Ave.
James K. Newkirk Estate to Orange Door LLC, 2539 Kenwood Ave., $75,600.
Beverly A. Dennis Trust to Joy A. Branschreiber, 20322 U.S. 34, Blakesburg, $575,000.
Ramon Lopez Carillo and Maria G. Lopez-Duran to Wendy Nohemi Diaz Diaz, 202 N. Hancock Ave., $52,000 (contract).
Diane L. Black to Angie M. Coker and Rochelle D. Palen, 714 Church St., $53,000 (contract).
Feb. 22
Larry England and Charlotte L. England to Federal National Mortgage Association, 10510 Angle Road, $121,342 (sheriff deed).
Michael Pinta and Toni Pinta to BMO Harris Bank, land in Polk County, $106,159.
Mary Lou Moffit Estate to M&L Entities Inc., ag land in Wapello County.
The Moffit family to M&L Entities Inc., ag land in Wapello County.
Mary Lou Moffit Estate to M&L Entities Inc., ag land in Wapello County, $165,000.
The Moffit family to M&L Entities Inc., ag land in Wapello County.
Mary Louis Moffit Estate to M-W Livestock Inc., $170,000.
The Moffit family to M-W Livestock Inc., ag land in Wapello County.
Feb. 23
Steven S. Corbett and Olivia Corbett to Steven W. Corbett, land in Wapello County.
Feb. 24
Kegan A. Russell, Glen Thatcher-Chilcote and Susan L. Chilcote to Land Home Financial Services Inc., 2111 N. Court St., $133,210.
Like Home Properties LLC to Joseph Mona, 401 N. Weller St., $64,000 (contract).
Nestor Lizalde and Albertina Velazco to Luz Mery Forero, 802 Queen Anne Ave., $25,000.
Yogi Baird and Amanda Baird to Karen Carter, 208 Bryan Road, $105,000 (contract).
Scott A. Ridgway to Kristi G. Ridgway, 1595 N. Van Buren Ave.
Kristi G. Ridgway to Scott A. Ridgway, multiple properties in Ottumwa.
Albert L. Barwick to Cheryl L. Hugen, Diana L. Meyer and Rhonda J. Barwick, 7016 Camp Arrowhead, Agency.
Steven Gouthiere to Michael Santos, 4261 U.S. Highway 63, $289,000.
