March 12-18
Marriages
AnnMarie Langidrik to Christopher Harry
Anta Basin to Steve Jeriong
Candice Breanne Guiter to Jacob Peter Major
Land transfers
March 13
Rebecca L. Jones and John E. Six Jr. to Amanda Wiley, 1830 W. Second St., $53,000.
Joshua Tice and Jennifer Tice to Miesha R. Averhart, 328 E. Maple Ave., $139,000.
Jennifer A. Finley and Ellen J. Finley to Tim Kraber and Levi Kraber, 817 Grant St., $40,000.
March 14
Isabel Andrade Ramirez and Samuel Duran Tellez to Mario N. Olivares and Olga M. Velasquez, 331 Burrhus St., $123,000.
Joyce A. Woodard to Joyce A. Woodard and Ashley Christy, 620 S. Adella St.
Fowler Land LLC to Highway 34 R&R LLC, land in Wapello County.
IAT 93 LLC to Jocelyne Hitchfield, vacant lots in Ottumwa, $4,990 (contract).
James A. Heasley and Stacey Heasley to Jessi Snow, 322 Taft Ave., $3,150.
March 15
William B. White and Willene J. White to Mercedes M. Fuller, 718 S. James St., $95,000.
Wanna D. Frantz to Ottumwa Self Storage LLC, ground in Ottumwa.
Joel Gustafson to George Bennett and Jolene Bennett, 209 Cornell St., Eldon., $3,000.
Wapello County Sheriff's Office to Rafael Ochoa and Silvia Ochoa, 2724 N. Court St., $110,000 (sheriff deed).
Maria Cox Morroquin de Argueta and Rodolfo Argueta Betancourt to Maria Cox Marroquin de Argueta, 623 Morris St.
William F. Hopkins and Cynthia A. Kurtz-Hopkins to William F. Hopkins and Cynthia A. Kurtz-Hopkins Revocable Trust, 2606 Clearview Ave. and 711 Edwards Drive.
March 16
Linda C. Davis to Sean Coulter and Stanzi Coulter, 405 Ninth St., Eldon, $150,000.
Sean Coulter and Stanzi Coulter to Jerry Potts and Julia Potts, 807 W. Walnut St., Eldon, $35,000.
Darlene Price and Daniel T. Price to Waylon Raines, 5726 S. Madison Ave., $187,400.
Edward C. Black and Lisa M. Black to Dustin E. Sanders, 622 S. Ransom St., $120,000 (contract).
Jesse Garrett to Nicky L. Garrett, 2932 Ninth St., Eldon.
Earc Pilcher to Jamie DeWees and Kristina DeWees, 2306 W. Main St., $45,000.
Logan Boshell and Melody Cienki to James Breeden, 33 Woodshire Drive, $235,000.
March 17
Dennis A. Sandifer to Tammy Proffitt, 303 E. Oak St., Blakesburg.
John K. Graham Jr. and Linda S. Graham to John K. Graham Jr. and Linda S. Graham Revocable Trust, 11124 River Road and 1336 Glenwood Ave.
Lori A. Rushman and James P. Rushman to Jared W. Reed and Courtney J. Reed, 3674 Little Soap Road, $350,000.
Douglas Clifton and Robin L. Clifton to Dangie Properties LLC, 303 E. State St., Blakesburg, $25,000.
Douglas E. Knapp to Kristie L. Knapp-Steele, 537 N. Hazel St., Agency.
Boualivanh Phanhphongsane and Boutha Phanhphongsane to Hsu Poe Tu, 864 S. Ward St., $98,000.
Kay Carpenter-Doyle Revocable Trust to Joshua Chambers and Samantha Chambers, 33 Birchwood Drive, $305,000.
Tony J. Chickering to Amber Collins, 806 Church St., Eldon, $28,000 (contract).
