March 13-19
Marriages
Diana Laura Baez Munoz to Mario Alejandro Villareal Sanchez
Land transfers
March 15
Constance J. Miller a/k/a Constance Miller to Andrea E. Barker and Douglas E. Barker, 422 Bryan Road, $155,000 to $155,500.
Donna L. Manro to Dennis E. Thompson and Carol M. Thompson, 414 E. Manning Ave., no amount given.
MLP Properties LLC to David N. Morris, 406 Minnesota St., $75,000 to $75,500.
March 16
Rosa Leal Bonilla to Allen D. Stewart and Tina D. Stewart, 106 S. Vine St., $100,000 to $100,500.
Arthur J. Dalziel and Rachel Dalziel to Skyler Skinner and Destiney Skinner, 306 W. Maple St., $105,000 to $105,500 (contract)
Jeff Adam and Leah Adam to Chelsea Griffiths and Cody Carter, 130 W. High St., Agency, $155,000 to $155,500.
March 17
William Mark Bond and Christine Anne Bond to Trinity Escape LLC, land in Ottumwa, $40,000 to $40,500.
Jarrod T. Swallow and Alexa J. Swallow to Angela Smith, 1530 Swanson Ave., $100,000 to $100,500.
Clifford W. Collett to Elliott Oil Company, 1029 W. Second St., $40,000 to $40,500.
Yogi L. Baird and Amanda K. Baird to George J. Robinson III and Brittany N. McManus, 919 Center Ave., $32,500 to $33,000 (contract).
Nathan Cary to Jacquelyn Scott, 352 Osceola St., $122,735 to $123,235.
Terilyn Jacob to James R. Wilmot, 724 Ray St., $15,000 to $15,500.
March 18
Wesley E. Higdon and Myra J. Higdon to Swift Pork Company, 1219 Castle St., $57,500 to $58,000.
Fred VerSchuure and Cindy VerSchuure to Alex Coleman, 214-216 W. Fifth St. and 213-215 W. Fifth St., $127,100 to $127,600 (contract)
Antonio Dixon to Jessica K. Cortes, 443 Osceola St., $102,300 to $102,800.
Monroe County Land Co., to Ray L. Eash and Amanda Eash, 321 acres of vacant ground in Wapello County, $1,123,500 to $1,124,000.